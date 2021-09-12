Samsung teams up with fashion designer for eco-friendly Galaxy Watch 4 bands

Samsung teams up with fashion designer for eco-friendly Galaxy Watch 4 bands0
On the other hand, the Aurora Night, Cloud Navy, Earth Sunrise, and Dawn Atlas bands are comprised of an eco-friendly TPU non-toxic material, just like the Apple Peel skin watchbands.
According to Samsung, none of the watchbands included in the collection has DMF residue in the final products. Also, they’re non-plasticized and can be recycled when they’re worn out.
As far as the price goes, Samsung revealed that a limited quantity of the Galaxy Watch 4 Sami Miró Vintage eco-friendly watchband collection is now up for purchase for $40 via its online store.