Accessories Samsung Wearables

Samsung teams up with fashion designer for eco-friendly Galaxy Watch 4 bands

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung teams up with fashion designer for eco-friendly Galaxy Watch 4 bands
Samsung announced it has inked a deal with fashion designer Sami Miró for the launch of the limited-edition Galaxy Watch 4 sustainable watchband collection. The collection is already available for purchase and features six watchbands made of eco-friendly materials and three watchfaces that can be downloaded for free via the Google Play Store.

All six watchbands are made of Apple Peel skin material sourced from waste recovered from the fruit industry. The Stratus Sky and Midnight Black watchbands may have the premium look of leather, but they are actually fully vegan.

On the other hand, the Aurora Night, Cloud Navy, Earth Sunrise, and Dawn Atlas bands are comprised of an eco-friendly TPU non-toxic material, just like the Apple Peel skin watchbands.
According to Samsung, none of the watchbands included in the collection has DMF residue in the final products. Also, they’re non-plasticized and can be recycled when they’re worn out.

As far as the price goes, Samsung revealed that a limited quantity of the Galaxy Watch 4 Sami Miró Vintage eco-friendly watchband collection is now up for purchase for $40 via its online store.

