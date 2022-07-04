 Insane new deal knocks the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 down to just $100 and up (with warranty) - PhoneArena
Insane new deal knocks the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 down to just $100 and up (with warranty)

Deals
Insane new deal knocks the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 down to just $100 and up (with warranty)
Because Samsung no longer sells the 2019-released Galaxy Watch Active 2... or 2020's Galaxy Watch 3 for that matter, you'd think bargain hunters interested in picking up one of the best budget smartwatches out there right now would have to opt for a different brand.

But the company's more affordable 2021 Apple Watch alternative (for Android phones only) has been discounted numerous times in recent months, both by its manufacturer and a spate of third-party retailers.

The non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 is unsurprisingly on sale for this year's Independence Day from one of the most generous (and reliable) eBay merchants, with a special coupon code further dropping its already extremely low prices of $125.99 and $149.99 in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively.

As long as you remember to enter "JULYSAVINGS" at checkout by 11:59 PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, July 6, you're looking at an extra 20 percent discount making the cheapest model a measly $100.80.

The larger variant will set you back a slightly steeper 120 bucks or so, and although we're obviously not dealing with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, these "open box" bad boys come with a full 1-year (seller) warranty in "slightly distressed" packaging with their factory settings restored and all original accessories included.

Even better, you'll get two different bands with each model, the smaller one letting you choose between gold and black to go with a pink gold case and the larger one rocking a black aluminum body paired with your choice of a black or silver strap.

Naturally, your $100 and $120 will not buy you things like standalone cellular connectivity or a rotating bezel, but the Galaxy Watch 4 is arguably one of the overall best smartwatches in the world today even without that stuff, sporting a beautiful circular display, supporting state-of-the-art ECG technology, and delivering all kinds of in-depth health and fitness information to name just a few of the key features contributing to a regular (brand-new) price of $250 and up.

