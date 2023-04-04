Amazing new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal adds 4G LTE to a beautiful bargain





Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) GPS + Cellular, LTE, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.4-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black and Silver Color Options $250 off (58%) $179 99 $429 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black and Silver Color Options $181 off (52%) $169 $349 99 Buy at Walmart





The Amazon-owned e-tailer can hook you up with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty whether you opt for a black or silver model marked down by a whopping 250 bucks right now, and you might want to take advantage of this killer promo "right now", as Woot only plans to keep it going for four days and its inventory could well run out earlier.





How amazing is this here deal? Well, Walmart did charge $30 less than Woot the last time we checked the major retailer's website, but that was for a diminutive 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic variant... with no standalone cellular support.





Folks with small wrists and no need to make and receive voice calls on said wrist can still pay a very reasonable $169 for that, but unless you have a specific problem with Woot, we strongly recommend you cough up the extra 10 bucks for the larger case and LTE speeds while possible.









This is not only a sight for sore eyes, hiding an inner beauty that largely matches the premium exterior with everything from ECG monitoring to fall detection, blood oxygen, in-depth sleep tracking, and body composition analysis in tow. The circular Super AMOLED touchscreen is also great, especially in an oversized 1.4-inch version with a resolution of 450 x 450 pixels... as long as you don't think about its impact to your day-to-day battery life too much.