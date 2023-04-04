Amazing new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal adds 4G LTE to a beautiful bargain
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You don't often see an 18 month-old or so smartwatch (with Wear OS) in the limelight as frequently as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has been in the last couple of weeks, but believe it or not, Samsung's undeniably eye-catching Apple Watch rival from 2021 is on sale at an excellent price yet again.
The latest deal comes from Woot rather than Walmart, eclipsing not one and not two but three very special and very recent offers by allowing you to pay just $179.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged intelligent timepiece with a 46mm case, unlocked LTE connectivity, and a handy rotating bezel.
The Amazon-owned e-tailer can hook you up with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty whether you opt for a black or silver model marked down by a whopping 250 bucks right now, and you might want to take advantage of this killer promo "right now", as Woot only plans to keep it going for four days and its inventory could well run out earlier.
How amazing is this here deal? Well, Walmart did charge $30 less than Woot the last time we checked the major retailer's website, but that was for a diminutive 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic variant... with no standalone cellular support.
Folks with small wrists and no need to make and receive voice calls on said wrist can still pay a very reasonable $169 for that, but unless you have a specific problem with Woot, we strongly recommend you cough up the extra 10 bucks for the larger case and LTE speeds while possible.
Whether or not the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will get a belated sequel with a rotating bezel this year, its functionality, design, and power make for a pretty much unbeatable value proposition at the time of this writing... as long as you have an Android phone and/or don't mind Google's persistent Wear OS limitations and flaws.
This is not only a sight for sore eyes, hiding an inner beauty that largely matches the premium exterior with everything from ECG monitoring to fall detection, blood oxygen, in-depth sleep tracking, and body composition analysis in tow. The circular Super AMOLED touchscreen is also great, especially in an oversized 1.4-inch version with a resolution of 450 x 450 pixels... as long as you don't think about its impact to your day-to-day battery life too much.
