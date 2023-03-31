Another Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal brings Samsung's stylish smartwatch down to another record low price
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Whether or not you're a nostalgic of the rotating bezel Samsung inexplicably decided to remove from the design of its 2022-released intelligent timepieces, you have to admit 2021's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has aged exceptionally well.
Like a fine bottle of French wine, this feature-packed alternative to the industry-leading Apple Watch family for Android smartphone users is today more appealing than when it was first produced.
That's because you can now buy a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Bluetooth-only 42mm unit in your choice of black or silver paint jobs at a measly $149 from Walmart's online store.
Low enough to pit the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic against the very best budget smartwatches available in 2023, that's down from $349.99 back in the fall of 2021, as well as $169 last week and $159 just a couple of days ago.
The newest discount is obviously not massive compared to those previous two price cuts, but it's amazing that this limbo dance of the past few months is still going steady, making us wonder how low the Wear OS-powered device can possibly go.
Additionally, it's certainly nice to see both the aforementioned color options score the same hefty discount, which wasn't the case earlier this week. That's even more notable when you consider other major US retailers no longer have the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in stock in any flavor at any price, which is evidently bound to happen at Walmart eventually too.
While it's still an option, your buying decision should mostly hinge on this bad boy's competition at $149 (which is mediocre at best) and its love-it-or-hate-it design. "Classically" stylish, that may not be to everyone's liking due to a larger-than-average body, but the utility of the aforementioned rotating bezel and the undeniably beautiful round Super AMOLED touchscreen will probably be enough to seal the deal for a lot of bargain hunters.
If it's not, you'll be delighted to know that the health monitoring arsenal is also pretty much unrivaled in this price bracket right now, including tools as diverse, sophisticated, and handy as a blood oxygen sensor, ECG, fall detection, body composition, and more. Bottom line, the value for money factor is simply and truly astounding by any standard or measure.
Things that are NOT allowed: