Another Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal brings Samsung's stylish smartwatch down to another record low price





Like a fine bottle of French wine, this feature-packed alternative to the industry-leading Apple Watch family for Android smartphone users is today more appealing than when it was first produced.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Silver $201 off (57%) $149 $349 99 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black $201 off (57%) $149 $349 99 Buy at Walmart





That's because you can now buy a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Bluetooth-only 42mm unit in your choice of black or silver paint jobs at a measly $149 from Walmart's online store.









The newest discount is obviously not massive compared to those previous two price cuts, but it's amazing that this limbo dance of the past few months is still going steady, making us wonder how low the Wear OS-powered device can possibly go.





Additionally, it's certainly nice to see both the aforementioned color options score the same hefty discount, which wasn't the case earlier this week. That's even more notable when you consider other major US retailers no longer have the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in stock in any flavor at any price, which is evidently bound to happen at Walmart eventually too.





While it's still an option, your buying decision should mostly hinge on this bad boy's competition at $149 (which is mediocre at best) and its love-it-or-hate-it design. "Classically" stylish, that may not be to everyone's liking due to a larger-than-average body, but the utility of the aforementioned rotating bezel and the undeniably beautiful round Super AMOLED touchscreen will probably be enough to seal the deal for a lot of bargain hunters.





If it's not, you'll be delighted to know that the health monitoring arsenal is also pretty much unrivaled in this price bracket right now, including tools as diverse, sophisticated, and handy as a blood oxygen sensor, ECG, fall detection, body composition, and more. Bottom line, the value for money factor is simply and truly astounding by any standard or measure.