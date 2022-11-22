Samsung's aging Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a premium Black Friday 2022 bargain at this price





to spend at least 400 bucks on Samsung 's latest premium smartwatch, the Pro's Classic predecessor can still make for an excellent Christmas gift without breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Body Composition Analysis, Black $201 off (57%) $149 $349 99 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Body Composition Analysis, Silver $201 off (57%) $149 $349 99 Buy at Walmart





Originally priced at $350 and up and recently discounted to as little as two Benjamins, the undeniably stylish and decidedly feature-packed Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is currently knocked down to an absolutely unbeatable $149 at Walmart in a 42mm Bluetooth-only variant and two different colorways.





This extraordinary new deal is a part of the retailer's "final" Black Friday 2022 sales event technically scheduled to run through Cyber Monday on November 28. At the same time, however, inventories are likely to be limited for a 2021-released Apple Watch Series 7 rival with solid reviews and a price point that now undercuts everything from the Series 8 to the second-gen Apple Watch SE and even certain first-gen SE models





In other words, you shouldn't act shocked if Walmart runs out of stock later today, although if history is any indication, the retailer may have additional units in storage to refresh the sale (both on and offline) come Thanksgiving and the actual Black Friday "holiday" on November 25.





You should obviously not rely on all that and instead pull the trigger right now if you dig Wear OS smartwatches with "personality", a traditional timepiece vibe, outstanding screen quality, and a health and fitness tracking arsenal including everything from ECG to blood oxygen, body composition, and in-depth sleep monitoring. Trust us, you will not regret your purchase!



