Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal
Trending:

Samsung's aging Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a premium Black Friday 2022 bargain at this price

Deals Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's aging Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a premium Black Friday 2022 bargain at this price
Considerably better than the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in a number of important ways (including battery life), this year's state-of-the-art Galaxy Watch 5 Pro obviously doesn't come cheap and, somewhat surprisingly, also doesn't come with a rotating bezel.

If you find that particular component handy for smooth and intuitive UI navigation or you simply cannot afford or don't want to spend at least 400 bucks on Samsung's latest premium smartwatch, the Pro's Classic predecessor can still make for an excellent Christmas gift without breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Body Composition Analysis, Black
$201 off (57%)
$149
$349 99
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Body Composition Analysis, Silver
$201 off (57%)
$149
$349 99
Buy at Walmart

Originally priced at $350 and up and recently discounted to as little as two Benjamins, the undeniably stylish and decidedly feature-packed Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is currently knocked down to an absolutely unbeatable $149 at Walmart in a 42mm Bluetooth-only variant and two different colorways.

This extraordinary new deal is a part of the retailer's "final" Black Friday 2022 sales event technically scheduled to run through Cyber Monday on November 28. At the same time, however, inventories are likely to be limited for a 2021-released Apple Watch Series 7 rival with solid reviews and a price point that now undercuts everything from the Series 8 to the second-gen Apple Watch SE and even certain first-gen SE models.


In other words, you shouldn't act shocked if Walmart runs out of stock later today, although if history is any indication, the retailer may have additional units in storage to refresh the sale (both on and offline) come Thanksgiving and the actual Black Friday "holiday" on November 25.

You should obviously not rely on all that and instead pull the trigger right now if you dig Wear OS smartwatches with "personality", a traditional timepiece vibe, outstanding screen quality, and a health and fitness tracking arsenal including everything from ECG to blood oxygen, body composition, and in-depth sleep monitoring. Trust us, you will not regret your purchase!

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile

Popular stories

Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless