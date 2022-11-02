Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) is an extraordinary Black Friday 2022 bargain with cellular support

As reasonably priced as the new second-gen Apple Watch SE clearly is compared to the Apple Watch Series 8 and especially the rugged Apple Watch Ultra, there are still plenty of cheaper and similarly feature-packed wearable devices around manufactured by other companies and compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets.

Alternatively, the OG Apple Watch SE is very much alive and kicking as well, and if you know where to look (and especially when), you can obviously get the 2020-released smartwatch at a lower than ever price.

Apple Watch SE (40mm)

1st Generation, GPS + Cellular, Silver Aluminum Case, Abyss Blue Sport Band
$110 off (36%)
$199
$309
Buy at Walmart

$199 may not sound incredibly affordable when you consider the 2022 edition starts at $249, but Walmart is ready to hook you up with standalone cellular connectivity in exchange for your two Benjamins right now. That represents an unprecedented savings of 110 bucks compared to the $309 list price of a 4G LTE-enabled 40mm variant with a silver aluminum case and abyss blue sport band, which is unsurprisingly marked as a Black Friday deal available ahead of time... for a limited time.

A 40mm Apple Watch SE 2 with built-in cellular support normally costs $299, mind you, and although the first budget-friendly edition packs a significantly humbler S5 processor, its decidedly high-quality Retina LTPO OLED display and extensive set of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools undeniably make it a reasonably smart purchase this holiday season.

After all, we are talking about a device capable of keeping a close eye on your sleep duration and quality, as well as your heart rate and "daily activity", while also detecting falls, handling your swims, and in the case of this particular deeply discounted cellular model, making and receiving voice calls without a nearby iPhone. If that's not worth 200 bucks, we have no idea what is.
