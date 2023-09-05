Huge new $200 discount makes the old Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic a very handsome bargain
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What is the best Galaxy Watch you can get right now? That may seem like an easy question to answer just a few weeks after the commercial debut of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, but if you're looking for the best value for your money among Samsung's Wear OS-powered devices, you should definitely also consider last year's Galaxy Watch 5 and even the 2021-released Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.
All of those sleek-looking and decidedly feature-packed oldies are currently on sale at special prices from various major US retailers, mind you, and while the "regular" Watch 4 is unsurprisingly impossible to beat in terms of extreme affordability, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can be a great option for rotating bezel fans on a tight budget.
Originally made available for $350 and up, this undeniably stylish Apple Watch alternative for Android enthusiasts is today up for grabs at a whopping 200 bucks under its $379.99 list price in a large 46mm variant. That's without standalone cellular connectivity and only as far as the black color is concerned at both Amazon and Walmart for a presumably limited time and/or in limited numbers.
For its heavily reduced price, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic sure offers a lot of health monitoring goodies, including everything from a good old fashioned heart rate sensor to blood oxygen tracking, sleep coaching, body composition analysis, and yes, even life-saving ECG technology.
Of course, the key selling point, especially at this unprecedented $200 discount, is that super-premium design made from robust stainless steel, with a large rotating bezel doubling the beautiful circular Super AMOLED touchscreen as a nice alternative way to interact with the watch's software.
Said software is as smooth and as fresh as what the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic have going on, further highlighting the timeless appeal of both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. The only reason we can think of why you'd be hesitant to take advantage of this deal is the size of the Watch 4 Classic units on sale today, but if you're patient, Walmart and Amazon might have something nice in store for folks with small wrists in the near future as well.
