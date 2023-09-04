Samsung's timeless Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at a mind-boggling price with 4G LTE and full warranty





Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Unlocked 4G LTE Connectivity, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Swimproof Design, Pink Gold, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $170 off (57%) $129 99 $299 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Swimproof Design, Black, Renewed, 90-Day Amazon Renewed Guarantee $95 off (51%) Buy at Amazon





Well, for starters, the Galaxy Watch 4 doesn't really show its age from either a cosmetic or functional standpoint. That undeniably beautiful circular design hasn't changed much in the last couple of years (although the Watch 6 is more screen and less bezel), the battery life is the same old, same old, and with just a couple of notable exceptions, the same goes for the health monitoring and activity tracking tools as well.





In short, you're looking at an arguably stylish and decidedly feature-packed smartwatch here... available for a measly $129.99 for a limited time. That's for a small 40mm variant, but incredibly enough, it's a 4G LTE-capable model that can make and receive voice calls all on its own.





$129.99 represents an absolutely massive and completely unprecedented 170 bucks markdown from an original list price of $299.99, mind you, and yes, Woot will hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty here.





Officially discontinued by Officially discontinued by Samsung after the successive announcements of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 6, the Watch 4 is still available at a few different retailers apart from Woot in a few different versions at the time of this writing. But no one can come close to this amazing 57 percent discount, although Amazon does list a "renewed" variant from a third-party seller at $95 below a $184.99 "new price" sans cellular connectivity.



