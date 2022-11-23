Sweet new deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 a cellular-capable Black Friday steal





Inferior to this year's Galaxy Watch 5 ... but not by much, the sporty 2021-released intelligent timepiece definitely offers impressive value for a $159.99 price in a cellular-enabled variant.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Silver and Green Colors, New, Full 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $170 off (52%) $159 99 $329 99 Buy at Woot





What you're looking at here is undoubtedly one of the top Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals (regardless of generation and model) you can actually claim before the big day on November 25, and somewhat surprisingly, Woot's hot new promotion is scheduled to run until December 1, at least in theory.





If you hurry, you can choose between green and silver-coated Galaxy Watch 4 versions with built-in 4G LTE connectivity and a jumbo-sized 44mm case, both of which will come brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged alongside a full 1-year Samsung manufacturer warranty.





In a nutshell, you'll get everything Woot parent Amazon or Samsung would give you... at a significantly lower price than ever. Granted, that's still 10 bucks higher than what Walmart is currently charging for an entry-level Galaxy Watch 4 Classic configuration with a handy rotating bezel and an objectively more premium design, but that absolutely outstanding Black Friday 2022 offer won't get you the ability to make and receive voice calls on your wrist independent of your smartphone.





We could probably go so far as to call this the overall best smartwatch with cellular support available on a budget before Christmas, and although it's still early days, we don't expect that to (radically) change in the next four weeks or so.





After all, you are dealing with a wearable device here that can detect falls, monitor your ECG, supervise your sleep, and track your blood oxygen, all while resisting water immersion and displaying your notifications and other important information on an objectively beautiful circular AMOLED screen with a resolution of 450 x 450 pixels.



