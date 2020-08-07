First Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update enables a major new health tracking feature
In other words, the blood oxygen measurements the Galaxy Watch 3 will be able to perform are purely informative, helping you understand your overall health status better alongside a group of other tools. Said group includes a VO2 max reader that aims to improve your endurance by checking the maximum amount of oxygen you utilize during your workouts, which is another feature that was supposed to be activated in Q3 and should already be functional after you install the first-ever Galaxy Watch 3 software update.
Tipping the scales at 80MB, this also adds "advanced running analysis" and "sleep scores" to the impressive fitness and health tracking equation of Samsung's newest Apple Watch challenger. Speaking of the market leader, Cupertino's Series 6 timepiece is expected to come with a blood oxygen sensor of its own, as well as a blood pressure monitoring functionality that remains disabled on the Galaxy Watch 3 for now.
The Galaxy Watch 3 can't make use of its Apple Watch-rivaling ECG technology outside Korea either, although with FDA clearance finally out of the way, that's likely to change in the US in the relatively near future.