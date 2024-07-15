Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!

Best Buy shoppers can now save up to a monumental $350 on the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The biggest, boldest, and overall greatest Android tablets deserve to get the deepest discounts, and while many bargain hunters are eagerly anticipating tomorrow's official start of the Amazon Prime Day 2024 celebrations, Best Buy has taken us all by surprise with today's Black Friday in July event kick-off.

This campaign requires no special membership or anything that would normally qualify as a "string attached" to a phenomenal deal on an amazing device like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Samsung's latest enormous slate with a super-premium design and ultra-high-end specifications can be yours right now for as little as $949.99, which is... obviously not very little.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included
$250 off (21%)
$949 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included
$300 off (23%)
$1019 99
$1319 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included
$350 off (22%)
$1269 99
$1619 99
Buy at BestBuy

But it does represent a rare $250 markdown over a list price of $1,199.99 for an entry-level 256GB storage configuration. Even better, the tablet's 512GB and 1TB variants are on sale at completely unprecedented and totally irresistible discounts of $300 and $350 from regular prices of $1,319.99 and $1,619.99 respectively.

The latter top-of-the-line model, mind you, pairs a colossal 16GB RAM with its extremely generous one terabyte of local digital hoarding room, while the slightly more affordable units "only" come packing 12 gigs of the good stuff.

The rest of the Tab S9 Ultra's specifications are just as impressive, including everything from an outstanding 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology (and unfortunately an unfashionable notch) to an absolutely massive 11,200mAh battery capable of charging at up to 45W speeds, no less than four great cameras in total, as well as four powerful speakers.

The cherry on top of this bad boy's unrivaled value cake is probably a built-in S Pen, but if you also want a productivity-maximizing keyboard, we're afraid you'll have to pay extra. In case you're wondering, that $1,019.99 variant with 512GB internal storage is currently a lot cheaper than a 2024-released iPad Pro 13 with towering Apple M4 processing power... in a 256GB configuration... with no stylus included. 

That kind of makes it really hard to turn down Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, don't you think?
