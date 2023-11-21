Christmas is coming early for Samsung Galaxy A54 users with timely Android 14 update
Have you finished your Christmas wish lists? Does an Android 14 update for your mid-range smartphone happen to be on it even though you're fully aware that's a tough ask for the big old bearded resident of the North Pole?
Well, if your mid-range phone is Samsung's 2023-released Galaxy A54 5G, you might be about to witness an early Christmas miracle. That's because the official One UI 6.0 rollout based on Google's newest OS version is reportedly underway for this particular 6.4-inch device, at least on one US carrier and according to one incredibly lucky user.
That's right, the stable update appears to have started stateside rather than... anywhere else around the world, which is obviously highly unusual. But although we're walking in essentially uncharted territory here, it feels safe to assume that other markets will follow suit soon enough and all global Galaxy A54 owners will be able to have a taste of the latest software goodies developed by Samsung in partnership with Google well before Christmas.
The timing of this over-the-air delivery of a massive collection of new features, UI tweaks, security improvements, and performance enhancements shouldn't come as a shock to those familiar with the tentative update schedule made public by Samsung a little while ago.
But with so many high-end and ultra-high-end phones from other companies still stuck on Android 13, it's hard not to see the A54's OS promotion as a holiday blessing, and with the risk of repeating ourselves, a genuine, real-life miracle.
Keep in mind that the world's largest handset manufacturer is planning to make a few other such miracles happen in the next days and weeks, although realistically speaking, we don't expect Samsung to be able to spread the Android 14 love to the Galaxy A34 5G, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, S23 FE, A13 5G, A33 5G, A53 5G, S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, S21 FE, A52, A52s 5G, A13, A23 5G, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, A72, A25 5G, A04s, and XCover 5 by the end of the year.
Some of these updates around the corner definitely seem likely and a few will almost surely begin in the coming month or so, but Samsung can't possibly pull them all off in such a narrow window of time.
