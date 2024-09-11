Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ charmer is on sale at a top-notch discount for one day only





This is one of Samsung's This is one of Samsung's top Discover Fall deals of the day, and since it's available on the device manufacturer's own official US e-store, you can save even more than $150 with relative ease. All you need to do is trade in the right product in "good" working condition, with a Galaxy Tab S8 , for instance, being evaluated at $350 for the purposes of this promotional program and a Galaxy Tab S7 , Tab S7 Plus, or Tab S7 FE netting you $300 in Tab S9 FE+ discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 12.4-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included, Additional Discount of Up to $350 Available with Trade-In $150 off (25%) $449 99 $599 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 12.4-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included, Additional Discount of Up to $350 Available with Trade-In $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung







Apple's fifth-generation iPad Air and fourth-generation iPad Pro 12.9, meanwhile, are worth $248 and $319 respectively in Samsung 's eyes, which... is actually not that great. But even without a trade-in, you're left with that aforementioned $150 instant Tab S9 FE Plus discount, which is one of the highest ever offered by either Samsung or a major third-party US retailer like Amazon or Best Buy on this particular device sans any strings attached or hoops to jump through.





You can opt for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration at $449.99 or a 256 gig variant marked down from a $699.99 list price to $549.99, with the latter model also bumping up the former's 8GB RAM count to a nice and hefty 12 gigs of the good stuff.





Either way, the Tab S9 FE+ provides a lot of value, packing a reasonably powerful Exynos 1380 processor and a large 10,090mAh battery with 45W charging support into a razor-thin and undeniably premium body made from aluminum and glass while sporting a decently smooth 90Hz IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.



Android tablets from other brands (save, perhaps, for Google), the Compared tofrom other brands (save, perhaps, for Google), the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is all but guaranteed to shine with its long-term software support as well. As for that inevitable sequel mentioned at the very top of our article today, we should probably point out that things have been awfully quiet on the rumor front so far, which means that a 2024 release might not be in the cards after all.