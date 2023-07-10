Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series prices in Europe get leaked and they aren't pretty

Samsung Tablets
@cosminvasile
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series prices in Europe get leaked and they aren't pretty
With more than two weeks left until Samsung’s Unpacked event, the leaks keep coming. This time around the company’s premium tablets are in the spotlight, so if you’re interested in anything related to the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra, then keep reading.

As the title says, the European pricing for Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 series has just leaked and while we suggest our readers to take this information with a grain of salt, it should be noted that the same source revealed the Galaxy A14 and Galaxy S21 FE prices before these phones were officially introduced.

That said, SamInsider reports obtained the Galaxy Tab S9 prices from a retailer database, which makes perfect sense since sellers are getting pricing information about upcoming devices much earlier to be able to prepare their marketing materials and train their staff.

Without further ado, here are the pricing details for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 tablets:

  • 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi) 8/128GB – €930
  • 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi) 12/256GB – €1050
  • 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9+ (Wi-Fi) 12/256GB – €1150
  • 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi) 12/256GB – €1370

The source of the report also notes that these prices may vary due to VAT and duties across the EU, but they should be very close to Samsung’s suggested retail prices. One other thing worth mentioning is that no pricing information about the cellular versions has been leaked yet, but we can safely assume they will be more expensive than the Wi-Fi models.

In comparison, the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets were a lot cheaper with Galaxy Tab S8 starting at €750, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra were priced at €950 and €1150, respectively. The price differences will probably be the same in the US too, although we have yet to confirm that.

