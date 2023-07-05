Samsung invite confirms Galaxy Fold 5 Unpacked will be unlike any in recent memory





The South Korean giant had previously hinted that the unveiling event for its next foldable phones could take place in its home country towards the end of July and it has today shared the specifics of the event.









All Unpacked events in recent memory were either held in the US or Europe, so it's quite interesting that the company has chosen Seoul as the location for its summer Unpacked event.





Samsung had previously said that it chose South Korea because "it is where Samsung's openness philosophy and innovation vision come from." South Korea also makes sense because its citizens have shown the biggest appetite for foldable phones and with competition heating up, it makes sense to show some love to the biggest fans of bendable phones.





Another interesting thing about this event is that it's taking place a month earlier than usual, presumably to stop Google from eating its lunch.





As for the products, they are expected to feature iterative but meaningful improvements such as a new chip and a new hinge for both foldable phones, a bigger cover screen for the Flip 5, an IP68 rating for the Tab S9, and a new chip and bigger batteries for the Galaxy Watch 6.





If you think you'll be getting one of the foldable phones, it's a good idea to reserve your pre-order and earn $50 in credit. It's not binding in any way and you'll be free to back out without any penalty after the phones are announced. Pre-booking is just a good way to get $50 off other accessories which you might buy alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5.



