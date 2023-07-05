Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 9!

Samsung invite confirms Galaxy Fold 5 Unpacked will be unlike any in recent memory

Samsung Android
Samsung has officially confirmed rumors that its next Unpacked event will take place in South Korea on July 26.

The South Korean giant had previously hinted that the unveiling event for its next foldable phones could take place in its home country towards the end of July and it has today shared the specifics of the event. 

The company hasn't explicitly revealed the names of the products that will be announced during the summer event, but one look at the teaser images is enough to deduce that we will be seeing the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. Rumors indicate that these will be joined by the Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Watch 6 duo.

All Unpacked events in recent memory were either held in the US or Europe, so it's quite interesting that the company has chosen Seoul as the location for its summer Unpacked event. 

Samsung had previously said that it chose South Korea because "it is where Samsung's openness philosophy and innovation vision come from." South Korea also makes sense because its citizens have shown the biggest appetite for foldable phones and with competition heating up, it makes sense to show some love to the biggest fans of bendable phones.

Another interesting thing about this event is that it's taking place a month earlier than usual, presumably to stop Google from eating its lunch.

As for the products, they are expected to feature iterative but meaningful improvements such as a new chip and a new hinge for both foldable phones, a bigger cover screen for the Flip 5, an IP68 rating for the Tab S9, and a new chip and bigger batteries for the Galaxy Watch 6.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless