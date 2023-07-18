Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deals to expect

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deals to expect
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to be the best Android tablet money can buy when it lands next month after being unveiled at the Z Fold 5Unpacked event. That money, however, is likely to be rather significant given the rumored specs and features, plus it should be joined by models with names like Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, or Tab S9 FE, so let's preview what Tab S9 Ultra deals, free gifts, trade-ins, or discounts can we expect from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, or carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deals at Samsung


  • In the preorder period, the Tab S9 Ultra will likely come with a free keyboard accessory, as usual.
  • Up to $600 off with trade-in for phones like the Galaxy S20 at Samsung.
  • Up to 15% off for Education, First Responders, Government, Workplace and Military discounts at Samsung.

Samsung typically gives extra store credit, generous trade-in discount, and exclusive colors for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. 

Best Buy and Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deals to expect


  • At Best Buy or Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is also likely to come with a free keyboard cover offer.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may go for preorder at Best Buy with a free keyboard, just like its predecessor did. Samsung's trade-in deals, however, may not be available, plus Amazon may not have the Ultra model at launch. Last year, it only carried the Tab S9 and Tab S9+ predecessors during preorders, for instance. 

Eventual carrier deals on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra


Unfortunately, Samsung only sells the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as unlocked model without carrier version, though it advised that AT&T and T-Mobile models would be coming on its website at a later date. At present, the carriers only carry the smaller tablets, though, so the Tab S9 Ultra may follow the same fate.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ and Tab S9 deals to expect

Galaxy Tab S9 deals at Samsung to expect


  • Right now, you can get a $50 instant store credit in the form of a Galaxy Tab S9 series preorder reservation bonus.
  • In the preorder period, Samsung may tack another $50 in store credit and a free Slim Keyboard Cover.
  • Up to $600 off with trade-in for phones like the Galaxy S20 at Samsung.
  • Up to 15% off for Education, First Responders, Government, Workplace and Military discounts at Samsung.

As usual, the best place to buy a Galaxy Tab S9 in the preorder period is directly from Samsung as it issues extra store credits and great trade-in offers for the Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9+. It can give you $500 for your aging Galaxy S10+, for instance, or $550 for the previous Tab S8 generation in case you are looking for an upgrade. 

Potential Best Buy and Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 deals


Retailers like Best Buy or Amazon should also have Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and S9+ availability, just without the trade-in deals of Samsung, but they are likely to mimic its freebie accessory giveaway:

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and S9+ with a free keyboard cover at Best Buy in the preorder period
  • Free Slim Keyboard Cover with a Galaxy Tab S9 purchase on Amazon

Possible T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T Galaxy Tab S9 carrier deals

Unlike the Tab S9 Ultra, all three major carriers - T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T - are likely to carry the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+ or FE, and any lower model in the Tab S9 series. Last year, Samsung had the Verizon version of its newest tablets for sale first, then the AT&T and T-Mobile models came later with free keyboard cover deals in the preorder period, as well as generous discounts if you subscribed for the carriers' dedicated plans.

