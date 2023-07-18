Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deals to expect

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deals to expect

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deals at Samsung

Right now, you can get a $50 instant store credit in the form of a Galaxy Tab S9 series preorder reservation bonus:

In the preorder period, the Tab S9 Ultra will likely come with a free keyboard accessory, as usual.

Up to $600 off with trade-in for phones like the Galaxy S20 at Samsung.

Up to 15% off for Education, First Responders, Government, Workplace and Military discounts at Samsung.

Samsung typically gives extra store credit, generous trade-in discount, and exclusive colors for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Best Buy and Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deals to expect

At Best Buy or Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is also likely to come with a free keyboard cover offer.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may go for preorder at Best Buy with a free keyboard, just like its predecessor did. Samsung's trade-in deals, however, may not be available, plus Amazon may not have the Ultra model at launch. Last year, it only carried the Tab S9 and Tab S9+ predecessors during preorders, for instance.

