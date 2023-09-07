Scoop up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and save big at Amazon

Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Are you wondering how to step up your tech game without breaking the bank? If you’re looking for a tablet to add to your collection, we might have the right thing to suggest. Currently, the beautiful Galaxy Tab S8 goes for cheap at Amazon. The retailer throws an epic markdown of 20% on the 128GB configuration, quite a tempting deal.

We saw a slightly smaller discount on this device several weeks ago. However, shoppers had to put up with buying it in Pink Gold back if they wanted to take advantage of the offer. That’s not the case right now, for the retailer has discounted the tablet in Graphite.

So, what does this Wi-Fi-only tablet give you for your money? Quite a bit, actually. It might be referred to as the most basic Galaxy Tab S8 variant, but there’s nothing general about it. The 11-inch display boasts a snappy 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Combine those with the built-in S Pen, and should be able to unleash your creative self without lag whenever you feel inspired. Or simply focus on playing your favorite titles instead. That’s to say, the tablet should deliver a seamless, buttery-smooth, and enjoyable experience no matter what you’re doing.

Of course, this slate isn’t just for fun – it can be the ideal helper for work-related tasks. That’s because Samsung added multitasking capabilities on deck by integrating DeX Multitasking. It helps you transform your device into a fully functional PC at any time.

What about your online meetings? Well, the Galaxy Tab S8 can take care of those as well. It relies on a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with auto-framing to ensure everyone’s in view. If you feel like it, you can even record videos in 4K with this slate.

The tablet encompasses a large and long-lasting battery. With its 8,000mAh, the battery should last over 12 hours on a single charge, meaning it can carry you through the day without hiccups.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 still provide good value, given that it’s already seen a successor? We believe so, for its on our list of the best Samsung tablets. The device is especially suited for those on a tight budget who still want a flagship-grade experience. So, we advise you not to miss out on this fantastic offer and take advantage while you still can.

