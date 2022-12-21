Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale at a huge last-second Christmas discount
Commercially released in early 2022 alongside its little and big brothers, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8+ was massively discounted on several different occasions over the last few months by both Samsung itself and retailers like Woot.

But if you refused to jump through the device manufacturer's various hoops and also insisted on waiting for a bigger retailer to offer a substantial discount with no strings attached, Best Buy is now incredibly selling the middle child of Samsung's latest ultra-high-end tablet family at $599.99 instead of $899.99.

To our knowledge, this is the greatest ever Tab S8 Plus sale run by the likes of Best Buy or Amazon, and unsurprisingly, the hot new $300 markdown easily eclipses what you can get elsewhere at the time of this writing in terms of (no-trade-in) savings on this particular Android-based giant.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is impressively just as affordable as the 11-inch Tab S8 right now at Best Buy while squeezing between the 64 and 256GB storage configurations of Apple's fifth-gen iPad Air at their own latest discounts.

That certainly makes sense given that this entry-level Galaxy Tab S8+ variant offers 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, but your six Benjamins will also buy you a microSD card slot, handy S Pen, and a lot of extra screen real estate compared to the 10.9-inch iPad Air (2022) if you opt for one of the best Android tablets out there.

Razor-thin and amazingly lightweight (considering its humongous 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display), the Tab S8 Plus also packs a nice and generous 10,090mAh battery equipped with super-fast 45W charging technology, and last but certainly not least, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

As you can imagine, a Christmas deal of this caliber can't possibly last long, and although you can technically still choose between graphite and silver colorways, you'll definitely want to go with the former and ideally order it for in-store pickup to have a chance to get your hands on it by December 25.
