New Galaxy Tab S8 design and specs leak flaunts Samsung's 2022 tablet from all sides
These images come on top of Amazon's premature Tab S8 series leak that showed all three of the upcoming Samsung 2022 tablets - from the cheapest S8 to the expensive S8 Ultra - in detailed image renders. In addition, the wallpapers of the Tab S8 family have also been extracted and posted, alongside standalone S Pen pictures.
Galaxy Tab S8 specs and pricing
The most affordable member of Samsung's Tab S8 family should sport the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which means the cellular version would have 5G connectivity, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB internal storage, an 8,000mAh battery, and fast 45W charging.
A dual camera with 13MP main sensor and 5MP secondary one, as well as an 8MP front-facing camera round up the specs of the ultrathin and light tablet. As for the price, it is expected to hover somewhere above the $800 mark, but the exact tag won't be known before the February 9 Samsung Unpacked 2022 event.