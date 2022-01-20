Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Tablets

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra closing in — possible February release?

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
0
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra closing in — possible February release?
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaks have been ramping up recently — we now have information that it will have a gargantuan, 14.6-inch AMOLED screen, fully equipped with a magnificent notch, and be powered by Qualcomm's heavy-hitting Smapdragon 8 gen 1.

When will the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra release? Very, very soon it seems, as it has now cleared certification with the FCC.


The documents don't reveal anything big or especially new, but at least we get confirmation that the Tab S8 Ultra will support Wi-Fi 6E. What's more important is that this signals that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is ready for primetime.

We pretty much know there's going to be a Samsung Unpacked event in February. And, while the focus of the vent is most probably going to be the Galaxy S22 series and the glorious return of the Note phones, that doesn't mean other devices can't make an appearance.

It does look like the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 might be ready for launch and, with this FCC certification, it's very obvious that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also ready to land on store shelves. The final countdown begins!

Samsung has taken its time with upgrading the Tab S line and tablet fans are chomping at the bit for an Android offering to rival Apple's dominant iPads. Samsung's own S Pen was here before the Apple Pencil and it's still among the best styluses you can find packaged with your device. Also, Samsung's tablets have DeX mode, which turn them into desktop-like work machines mobile enthusiasts.


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

iOS 15 neutralized a security gap that threatened users’ private information
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
iOS 15 neutralized a security gap that threatened users’ private information
Amazon has some of the best Anker charging accessories on sale at their lowest ever prices
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon has some of the best Anker charging accessories on sale at their lowest ever prices
The Samsung Galaxy A23 specs to include a new 50MP camera sensor
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The Samsung Galaxy A23 specs to include a new 50MP camera sensor
Nubia RedMagic 7 appears on FCC, announcement imminent
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Nubia RedMagic 7 appears on FCC, announcement imminent
These are the most used music streaming services in the world
by Preslav Mladenov,  4
These are the most used music streaming services in the world
Samsung mulling Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition to match the Z Flip 3 5G colors
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung mulling Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition to match the Z Flip 3 5G colors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless