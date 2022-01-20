Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra closing in — possible February release?





When will the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra release? Very, very soon it seems, as it has now cleared certification with the FCC









The documents don't reveal anything big or especially new, but at least we get confirmation that the Tab S8 Ultra will support Wi-Fi 6E. What's more important is that this signals that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is ready for primetime.





We pretty much know there's going to be a Samsung Unpacked event in February . And, while the focus of the vent is most probably going to be the Galaxy S22 series and the glorious return of the Note phones, that doesn't mean other devices can't make an appearance.





It does look like the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 might be ready for launch and, with this FCC certification, it's very obvious that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also ready to land on store shelves. The final countdown begins!





Samsung has taken its time with upgrading the Tab S line and tablet fans are chomping at the bit for an Android offering to rival Apple's dominant iPads. Samsung's own S Pen was here before the Apple Pencil and it's still among the best styluses you can find packaged with your device. Also, Samsung's tablets have DeX mode, which turn them into desktop-like work machines mobile enthusiasts.







