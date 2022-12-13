Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart





Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Mystic Black, S Pen Included $300 off (43%) $399 $699 Buy at Walmart





In fact, the two oldies look just about the same as their successors on the outside while rocking extremely similar internals... and costing a lot less. That latter part is not always true at every major US retailer, but Walmart is currently running an absolutely unbeatable (and unprecedented) Galaxy Tab S7+ sale.





The 2020-released 12.4-inch giant will only set you back $399 in a 128GB storage variant sans cellular connectivity if you hurry, and while that doesn't quite bring the Tab S7+ in the same pricing bracket as this year's Tab S6 Lite mid-ranger , it's now harder than ever to justify a Tab S8 or Tab S8 Plus purchase.





The latter is available at Walmart for no less than $750 (and up) at the time of this writing, and believe it or not, the Tab S7 Plus itself costs $700 at Best Buy right now.





That means you're looking at saving (at least) 300 bucks with Walmart's outstanding new online-only deal, and yes, you are still guaranteed nationwide delivery well before Christmas if you place your order today.





The key difference between the cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and the much more expensive Tab S8 Plus , of course, is the processor at the heart of the two Android titans. Nowhere near as powerful as the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a Snapdragon 865 SoC undoubtedly guarantees a more than satisfactory level of raw speed of its own for your four Benjamins.





Then you have a stunning Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, as well as a surprisingly hefty 10,090mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging support somehow squeezed into a razor-thin body made from a robust combination of aluminum and glass, and last but certainly not least, a handy S Pen included at no extra cost.




