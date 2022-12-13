Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Because the rumor mill hasn't even started to churn out a lot of substantial Galaxy Tab S9 information yet, it might be a good idea for hardcore Samsung fans with a passion for jumbo-sized Android powerhouses to settle on a member of this year's ultra-premium Tab S8 family while they're all still discounted for the holidays.
Alternatively, you could also consider the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus, which seem to continue to defy their advanced age with (way) above-average specifications and undeniably gorgeous designs.
In fact, the two oldies look just about the same as their successors on the outside while rocking extremely similar internals... and costing a lot less. That latter part is not always true at every major US retailer, but Walmart is currently running an absolutely unbeatable (and unprecedented) Galaxy Tab S7+ sale.
The 2020-released 12.4-inch giant will only set you back $399 in a 128GB storage variant sans cellular connectivity if you hurry, and while that doesn't quite bring the Tab S7+ in the same pricing bracket as this year's Tab S6 Lite mid-ranger, it's now harder than ever to justify a Tab S8 or Tab S8 Plus purchase.
The latter is available at Walmart for no less than $750 (and up) at the time of this writing, and believe it or not, the Tab S7 Plus itself costs $700 at Best Buy right now.
That means you're looking at saving (at least) 300 bucks with Walmart's outstanding new online-only deal, and yes, you are still guaranteed nationwide delivery well before Christmas if you place your order today.
The key difference between the cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and the much more expensive Tab S8 Plus, of course, is the processor at the heart of the two Android titans. Nowhere near as powerful as the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a Snapdragon 865 SoC undoubtedly guarantees a more than satisfactory level of raw speed of its own for your four Benjamins.
Then you have a stunning Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, as well as a surprisingly hefty 10,090mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging support somehow squeezed into a razor-thin body made from a robust combination of aluminum and glass, and last but certainly not least, a handy S Pen included at no extra cost.
