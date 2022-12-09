Budget marvel Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 tumbles to its lowest price

Samsung's grossly underrated Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet which was released in May this year is a staggering 39 percent off right now.





The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is an affordable tablet powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. It sports a 10.4 inches LCD screen with a resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels and has two stereo speakers which deliver loud audio. It packs a 7,040mAh battery and is among the few devices that have not ditched the microSD slot and 3.5mm headphone jack.





This slate is meant for basic everyday usage and is perfect is web browsing, media consumption, reading, and light gaming, and is even fine for occasional productivity use.





It has a better build quality than other tablets in this price range and comes bundled with the S Pen stylus, which is useful for jotting down notes and doodling. Other tablet makers, such as Apple, expect you to pay extra for a stylus. The device also supports Samsung DeX for a PC-like environment.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 10.4 inches screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip | microSD card slot | 8MP main camera | 5MP front facing camera | Headphone jack | 7,040mAh battery $135 off (39%) Buy at Amazon





Basically, the Tab S6 Lite 2022 packs a ton of value for the asking price and is great for anyone looking for an affordable tablet that performs reliably. The variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which costs $349.99 has been discounted by $135 and is currently available for $214.99.





This is the lowest the price has gone so the deal shouldn't be passed up if you have been on the hunt for a reasonably priced tablet. The device was also updated to Android 13 recently and will likely be supported for more than three years. A cheap tablet doesn't get better than this.



