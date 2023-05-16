Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Crazy good Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus deal returns at Best Buy for 1 day

Samsung Tablets Deals
@cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Crazy good Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus deal returns at Best Buy for 1 day
If you’re in the market for an Android tablet, Samsung is probably the company that has the largest portfolio of such products. In the US, the South Korean company is splitting the market share with Apple, so if you’re not set on owning an iPad, the next best tablet would be an Android slate made by Samsung.

The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is one of the older Samsung tablets that the company still sells in the US. Still, let’s not forget that this was Samsung’s flagship slate back in 2020. Packing a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus remains a powerhouse three years after release.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

12.4” - 128GB - With S Pen - Wi-Fi - Mystic Black
$350 off (41%)
$499 99
$849 99
Buy at BestBuy


Regardless of how good the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus remains three years after launch, it’s really not worth paying the full price. Luckily, Samsung offers generous discounts on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus more often than not. Same goes for various US retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

In fact, Best Buy had one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus at the beginning of the year when it offered a $350 discount. That deal is making a comeback at Best Buy, but just for one day.

Even if you’re not really determined to buy one, keep in mind that you can always trade it in for a newer Android tablet when Samsung launches its next Galaxy Tab series slate.

Keep in mind that the Wi-Fi only model is the only one getting the massive discount. The tablet comes with the iconic S Pen, but you’ll have to purchase the keyboard separately if you need one.

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless