Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is on sale at a record high discount in time for Christmas

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is on sale at a record high discount in time for Christmas
With the ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S8 trio finally around the corner (more or less), Android power users are likely to be even less interested than usual in the upper mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE right now.

Of course, Samsung and major US retailers like Best Buy understand that very well, with the latter currently offering an even higher discount than back on Black Friday for a Wi-Fi-only configuration with 128 gigs of internal storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, S Pen Included, Various Colors

$180 off (30%)
$419 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Keyboard Cover

Mystic Black, When Purchased Together with Tab S7 FE

$63 off (51%)
$60 27
$122 99
Buy at BestBuy

This is a Tab S7 FE variant that's rarely sold at a special price through the device manufacturer's own official US e-store for some reason, normally fetching a somewhat excessive $599.99. That MSRP was reduced by $150 late last month, and if you hurry, you can now save a new all-time high of 180 bucks before Christmas.

Powered by a respectable Snapdragon 750 processor, this relatively affordable 12.4-inch giant can be a great Christmas gift for S Pen enthusiasts and folks who need a robust, premium-looking, long-lasting, and fast-charging Android 11 tablet for work or fun (or a bit of both).

Yes, your $419.99 will be enough to cover Samsung's signature stylus, but unfortunately, it won't buy you a keyboard too. On the bright side, Best Buy will also let you save 50 percent on an optional productivity-enhancing accessory that can act as a protective cover as well, typically costing around $120.

In other words, you're looking at paying just $480 or so for a 128GB Galaxy Tab S7 FE with no cellular connectivity and a Mystic Black-coated keyboard cover. That's a pretty solid last-minute holiday bundle deal for one of the best Samsung tablets money can buy... before the Galaxy Tab S8 family enters the picture.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
30%off $420 Special BestBuy $530 Special B&HPhoto $530 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 12.4 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 11
