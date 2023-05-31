Samsung's 256GB Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger hasn't been this affordable in a LONG time
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan in need of a new tablet, these past few days have probably felt like Christmas. Pretty much all of the best Galaxy Tabs have either been steeply discounted late last week or can be purchased at very special prices right now, including every model from the high-end Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra to the low-end Tab A7 Lite and mid-range Tab S7 FE.
This latter 12.4-inch giant is roughly two years old, and after failing to receive a Tab S8 FE sequel, it's now expected to get a Galaxy Tab S9 FE follow-up soon alongside the Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra.
Normally priced at $529.99 in an entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi-only configuration, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is currently available for significantly less than that... with 256 gigs of internal storage space. That particular variant (also without cellular connectivity) typically costs $679.99, but if you hurry, Amazon can sell it at a huge $230 discount.
Because there's no expiration date attached to this killer new deal, it almost goes without saying that the tablet's heavily reduced price could go up at any moment or Amazon may run out of inventory entirely before long. But because you can choose from a number of different colors and score the exact same 32 percent markdown, you probably have at least a little bit of time to pull the trigger here.
Powered by a reasonably fast Snapdragon 778 processor and equipped with a high-resolution LCD screen, this big guy has actually been on sale at a (slightly) lower price in a 256GB storage configuration once or twice before. But that was during the winter holiday season, after which no deal (without a device trade-in, at least) has even come close to what Amazon is currently offering.
While the Tab S7 FE obviously doesn't come with a keyboard included at this price, you do get a handy S Pen without having to spend anything extra, as well as an actual charger in the box for that absolutely massive 10,090mAh battery.
