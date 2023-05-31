New Amazon deal will make you wonder how low can the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite go





Far from overpriced at $159.99, the metal-made 8.7-incher is currently available for a very cool 55 bucks less than that. This hot new 34 percent discount is an Amazon-only affair unlikely to last very long, and if you hurry, you can even choose between gray and silver colors at the exact same hugely marked-down price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, Android 13, 8.7-Inch Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Metal Frame, 8MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera, 5,100mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Silver Color $55 off (34%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, Android 13, 8.7-Inch Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Metal Frame, 8MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera, 5,100mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Gray Color $55 off (34%) Buy at Amazon





Unrivaled by the likes of Best Buy and Samsung itself at the time of this writing, Amazon's latest deal brings the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite within 5 bucks of its lowest ever price , achieved, you guessed it, near the end of last year during the extended Black Friday festivities of multiple major US retailers.





Perhaps more importantly, the low to mid-end slate packing an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T processor and a modest 3GB RAM count paired with 32 gigs of internal storage space is cheaper right now than it's ever been this year.





At its freshly reduced price, it almost goes without saying that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has no direct iPad equivalent whatsoever, instead going up against the likes of Amazon's Fire HD 8 and Lenovo's recently released Tab M9 for the attention and money of the most frugal bargain hunters out there.





Amazon and Lenovo, of course, cannot compete with Samsung when it comes to software updates, which is made abundantly clear by the fact that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite already runs Android 13 while also looking good for a relatively timely Android 14 promotion.





That and the aforementioned metal frame are easily the top two selling points here, although the battery life is not bad either, and knowing Samsung , the decidedly low-res 1340 x 800 pixel screen might be the best low-res screen imaginable.