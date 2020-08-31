Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 and Tab S6 Lite are steeply discounted on Amazon

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 31, 2020, 6:45 AM

Samsung's recently announced Galaxy Tab S7 flagship duo is not up for grabs in the US just yet, but if you can settle for a slightly inferior iPad alternative with outdated or simply humbler overall specifications, now seems to be the perfect time to buy a Tab S6 or Tab S6 Lite.

Released roughly a year ago, the "standard" Galaxy Tab S6 packs a Snapdragon 855 processor that's a basically a generation and a half behind the Snapdragon 865+ SoC found inside the Tab S7 and S7+. That obviously means the 10.5-inch slate is no longer worth its regular $650 starting price, but a $120 discount should make it appealing again in your choice of Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, and Rose Blush hues.

Naturally, we're talking about the Wi-Fi-only variant capable of accomodating 128 gigs of data internally here, while the non-LTE-enabled 256GB configuration is currently available at 130 bucks off its $729.99 MSRP in the same three aforementioned paint jobs. Unsurprisingly, these markdowns make the Tab S6 significantly cheaper than Apple's 256 gig iPad Air (2019), which doesn't come with a microSD card slot or the same razor-thin bezels as its direct Samsung-made rival.

Samsung's 2019 powerhouse also features 6 gigs of memory in combination with 128GB storage space and a whopping 8 gigs of the good stuff when allowing you to hoard twice as much content without using a microSD card. The excellent spec sheet (by 2019 standards) includes a grand total of four AKG-tuned speakers, two rear-facing cameras, a decently sized 7,040mAh battery (for a device measuring 5.7mm in thickness), a built-in S Pen, and a screen-embedded fingerprint sensor as well.

Obviously, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is considerably humbler, normally fetching as little as $349.99 in a 64GB storage configuration. For an undoubtedly limited time only, Amazon will let you shave a cool 70 bucks off that list price in three color options, while the 128 gig variant is $80 cheaper than usual in just two paint jobs.

Both Wi-Fi-only models come with a 4GB RAM count, as well as a 10.4-inch screen sporting a middling resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, a Samsung-made Exynos 9611 SoC, a decently but not impressively thin 7mm profile, built-in S Pen, two speakers, one 8MP rear camera, and no fingerprint reader.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
  • Display 10.5 inches
    2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 10.4 inches
    2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9610
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

