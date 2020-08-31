Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 and Tab S6 Lite are steeply discounted on Amazon
Samsung's recently announced Galaxy Tab S7 flagship duo is not up for grabs in the US just yet, but if you can settle for a slightly inferior iPad alternative with outdated or simply humbler overall specifications, now seems to be the perfect time to buy a Tab S6 or Tab S6 Lite.
Naturally, we're talking about the Wi-Fi-only variant capable of accomodating 128 gigs of data internally here, while the non-LTE-enabled 256GB configuration is currently available at 130 bucks off its $729.99 MSRP in the same three aforementioned paint jobs. Unsurprisingly, these markdowns make the Tab S6 significantly cheaper than Apple's 256 gig iPad Air (2019), which doesn't come with a microSD card slot or the same razor-thin bezels as its direct Samsung-made rival.
Samsung's 2019 powerhouse also features 6 gigs of memory in combination with 128GB storage space and a whopping 8 gigs of the good stuff when allowing you to hoard twice as much content without using a microSD card. The excellent spec sheet (by 2019 standards) includes a grand total of four AKG-tuned speakers, two rear-facing cameras, a decently sized 7,040mAh battery (for a device measuring 5.7mm in thickness), a built-in S Pen, and a screen-embedded fingerprint sensor as well.
Obviously, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is considerably humbler, normally fetching as little as $349.99 in a 64GB storage configuration. For an undoubtedly limited time only, Amazon will let you shave a cool 70 bucks off that list price in three color options, while the 128 gig variant is $80 cheaper than usual in just two paint jobs.
Both Wi-Fi-only models come with a 4GB RAM count, as well as a 10.4-inch screen sporting a middling resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, a Samsung-made Exynos 9611 SoC, a decently but not impressively thin 7mm profile, built-in S Pen, two speakers, one 8MP rear camera, and no fingerprint reader.