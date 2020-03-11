Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite passes NCC technical regulations
The tablet is expected to have a Exynos 9611 chipset, a respectable midrange processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and a magnetic S-Pen for added productivity. It’s certainly not a flagship model meant to challenge the top-tier, iPad Pro-dominated market, but Samsung’s history of bringing good value to lower-end devices gives the S6 Lite a niche of its own.
The tablet is also expected to have an LTE-enabled variant, though carrier compatibility is also yet unspecified. Exact details and other important factors like availability and pricing are still unknown, but the official announcement shouldn’t be too far off now.