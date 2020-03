Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite passes NCC technical regulations

Despite the dying market for Android tablets, Samsung is planning to launch a new midrange Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to succeed the Tab S5e. The S6 Lite’s first renders leaked last month , so it’s not surprising to see it appear on tech regulation agencies, as it just did in Thailand’s NCC.As SamMobile spotted, the regulation agency just released the certificate for a SM-P610, matching previous leaks for the Tab S6 Lite . The certificate itself only lists some obvious specifications (it has Wi-Fi and a camera!!), but its mere existence confirms that the tablet is now one step closer to official launch.The tablet is expected to have a Exynos 9611 chipset, a respectable midrange processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and a magnetic S-Pen for added productivity. It’s certainly not a flagship model meant to challenge the top-tier, iPad Pro -dominated market, but Samsung’s history of bringing good value to lower-end devices gives the S6 Lite a niche of its own.The tablet is also expected to have an LTE-enabled variant, though carrier compatibility is also yet unspecified. Exact details and other important factors like availability and pricing are still unknown, but the official announcement shouldn’t be too far off now.