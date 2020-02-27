First leaked render reveals key Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite selling point
But a far more important change is seemingly revealed in a freshly leaked press-friendly render that depicts the unannounced slate alongside Samsung's signature stylus. The "regular" Galaxy Tab S6, of course, comes with a built-in S Pen as standard, but even though the company has also sold mid-end tablets bundled with versatile styluses in the past, that wasn't the Tab S5e's case.
Obviously, we can't be certain this is the exact same S Pen that comes standard with recent Galaxy Note-series phones, but Android Headlines is speculating wireless charging will most likely be supported, which means the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might be capable of performing quite a few neat tricks in combination with this pictured stylus.
It remains to be seen if the built-in S Pen will make the Tab S6 Lite pricier than the relatively affordable Galaxy Tab S5e, which normally goes for $400 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration with no cellular connectivity. What you can definitely bet the house on is a significantly lower price point than the $650 and up Galaxy Tab S6.
There are no words on a release date yet, other than speculation of an announcement taking place "in the next few weeks", and nothing on specifications apart from the aforementioned tidbits and a predictable Android 10 version running the software show out the box.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):