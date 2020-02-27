First leaked render reveals key Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite selling point

Samsung Android Tablets

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 27, 2020, 4:38 PM
While it remains unclear exactly when we can expect the 5G-enabled variant of the high-end Galaxy Tab S6 to be released stateside and what major US carriers might support the refreshed 10.5-inch powerhouse, a sequel of sorts to last year's upper mid-range Galaxy Tab S5e appears to be drawing near.

Taking its branding cues from 2020's Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite rather than 2019's Galaxy S10e, this is pretty much guaranteed to be called Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and offer more than respectable specs including an Exynos 9611 processor and 4GB RAM count. In case you're wondering, that's the same chipset used by the likes of the Galaxy A51 and Xcover Pro handsets, undoubtedly delivering a decent performance upgrade over the Snapdragon 670 SoC found under the hood of the Tab S5e.

But a far more important change is seemingly revealed in a freshly leaked press-friendly render that depicts the unannounced slate alongside Samsung's signature stylus. The "regular" Galaxy Tab S6, of course, comes with a built-in S Pen as standard, but even though the company has also sold mid-end tablets bundled with versatile styluses in the past, that wasn't the Tab S5e's case. 

Obviously, we can't be certain this is the exact same S Pen that comes standard with recent Galaxy Note-series phones, but Android Headlines is speculating wireless charging will most likely be supported, which means the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might be capable of performing quite a few neat tricks in combination with this pictured stylus.

It remains to be seen if the built-in S Pen will make the Tab S6 Lite pricier than the relatively affordable Galaxy Tab S5e, which normally goes for $400 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration with no cellular connectivity. What you can definitely bet the house on is a significantly lower price point than the $650 and up Galaxy Tab S6.

There are no words on a release date yet, other than speculation of an announcement taking place "in the next few weeks", and nothing on specifications apart from the aforementioned tidbits and a predictable Android 10 version running the software show out the box.

