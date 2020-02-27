First leaked render reveals key Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite selling point













Obviously, we can't be certain this is the exact same S Pen that comes standard with recent Galaxy Note-series phones, but Android Headlines is speculating wireless charging will most likely be supported, which means the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might be capable of performing quite a few neat tricks in combination with this pictured stylus.





It remains to be seen if the built-in S Pen will make the Tab S6 Lite pricier than the relatively affordable Galaxy Tab S5e, which normally goes for $400 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration with no cellular connectivity. What you can definitely bet the house on is a significantly lower price point than the $650 and up Galaxy Tab S6.





There are no words on a release date yet, other than speculation of an announcement taking place "in the next few weeks", and nothing on specifications apart from the aforementioned tidbits and a predictable Android 10 version running the software show out the box.