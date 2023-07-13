Samsung's ultralight and compact Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a sweet discount at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In need of a compact and lightweight tablet that you can use for sketching or note-taking? Well, you’ve probably thought about buying an Apple or a Samsung. Like it or not, Apple products come at a hefty price that’s not fit for everyone’s pocket. But things are much different with Samsung tablets, especially older-generation ones like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. This one is now on sale at Amazon, and the price is pretty good, too!
What can we say about the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite? The first thing that comes to mind is its affordable price. Even when it’s not on sale, the tablet is very easy on the pocket compared to Apple tablets. It has a 10.4-inch LCD screen with a maximum display resolution of 2000x1200 pixels and 224 PPI. Don’t expect much from the visuals, though–they’re pretty standard for the device’s price range.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also delivers an enjoyable stylus experience. Whether you need to take a quick note or simply feel like drawing, the included S Pen will facilitate those and many other activities. Overall, with good value for money, the Samsung tablet deserves a place in your tech collection, especially if you’re on a tight budget or will only use it for minor tasks.
Currently, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sees a solid 32% price cut on Amazon. It comes with the S Pen included in the box, so you don’t have to spend extra money on buying the stylus. According to our research, the tablet hasn’t seen a lower price in about a month. Actually, it’s current price is very close to the lowest ever we’ve ever seen for this product.
What can we say about the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite? The first thing that comes to mind is its affordable price. Even when it’s not on sale, the tablet is very easy on the pocket compared to Apple tablets. It has a 10.4-inch LCD screen with a maximum display resolution of 2000x1200 pixels and 224 PPI. Don’t expect much from the visuals, though–they’re pretty standard for the device’s price range.
What’s really impressive about this Samsung tablet is its battery life. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can last up to 12 hours, while our battery tests have measured it to last between eight and 10 hours. In other words, you can get through the whole day without worrying about the battery giving up on you.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also delivers an enjoyable stylus experience. Whether you need to take a quick note or simply feel like drawing, the included S Pen will facilitate those and many other activities. Overall, with good value for money, the Samsung tablet deserves a place in your tech collection, especially if you’re on a tight budget or will only use it for minor tasks.
Things that are NOT allowed: