Samsung's razor-thin and reasonably powerful Galaxy Tab S5e is on sale at a cool $100 discount
Check out the deal here
Better yet, the 128 gig Galaxy Tab S5e also packs a generous 6 gigs of memory, compared to the 4GB RAM inside the configuration normally fetching $400. Regularly priced at $479, this enhanced version of Samsung's insanely thin and reasonably powerful 10.5-inch Android 9.0 tablet can currently be purchased for only $379... as long as you're a Sam's Club member.
Keep in mind that the warehouse club chain hasn't revealed its full list of upcoming Black Friday deals yet, so there's a decent chance this special offer or perhaps an even better one will take place again in just a couple of weeks. Obviously, that's far from guaranteed, though, and you know what they say about the proverbial bird in the hand. If you're in the market for a reasonably priced slate with a beautiful Super AMOLED display in tow, a premium body combining glass and aluminum, loads of storage space, a fast and reliable side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and decent battery life, it's probably wise to pull the trigger right now.
By the way, your 379 bucks are seemingly enough to get you both the 128GB Tab S5e itself and an additional 128 gig microSD card, although Sam's Club is kind of sending us mixed messages regarding that freebie, listed at the bottom of the product webpage as "sold separately."
1 Comment
1. DizzysEat
Posts: 18; Member since: Apr 05, 2018
posted on yesterday, 8:48 AM 1
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):