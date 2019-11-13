Samsung's razor-thin and reasonably powerful Galaxy Tab S5e is on sale at a cool $100 discount





Of course, that might be because the Snapdragon 670-powered Tab S5e came with a pretty competitive $400 starting price point, leaving little room for massive savings even during this busy holiday shopping season. That being said, a $100 markdown on the 128GB storage variant is certainly nothing to sneeze at, making this particular model cheaper than the one capable of accommodating only half that amount of data.









Better yet, the 128 gig Galaxy Tab S5e also packs a generous 6 gigs of memory, compared to the 4GB RAM inside the configuration normally fetching $400. Regularly priced at $479, this enhanced version of Samsung's insanely thin and reasonably powerful 10.5-inch Android 9.0 tablet can currently be purchased for only $379... as long as you're a Sam's Club member.





Keep in mind that the warehouse club chain hasn't revealed its full list of upcoming Black Friday deals yet, so there's a decent chance this special offer or perhaps an even better one will take place again in just a couple of weeks. Obviously, that's far from guaranteed, though, and you know what they say about the proverbial bird in the hand. If you're in the market for a reasonably priced slate with a beautiful Super AMOLED display in tow, a premium body combining glass and aluminum, loads of storage space, a fast and reliable side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and decent battery life, it's probably wise to pull the trigger right now.





By the way, your 379 bucks are seemingly enough to get you both the 128GB Tab S5e itself and an additional 128 gig microSD card, although Sam's Club is kind of sending us mixed messages regarding that freebie, listed at the bottom of the product webpage as "sold separately."