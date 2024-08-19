Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra certification listing reveals 45W wired charging support
Up Next:
The Galaxy S10 series is Samsung's expected premium tablet lineup. It's appeared in the rumor mill a few times already, and now, the folks at MySmartPrice have uncovered two of the members of the lineup, the Tab S10 Plus and the S10 Ultra on the 3C certification website.
Previously, the Tab S10 Plus was spotted on the BIS certification website with model number SM-X820.
We don't know exactly when the tablet trio will be officially unveiled. Samsung's summer Unpacked event already passed, and we didn't see the tablets. Now, rumors suggest we will be seeing a launch in October.
So far, Samsung hasn't revealed anything about the tablet trio, so all we know is based on rumors and leaks. This leak today shows that Samsung has decided not to upgrade the tablet's wired charging speeds. And to me, it makes sense - 45W wired charging is already fast. For one, the iPad Pro 11-inch from 2024 supports up to 30W, so Samsung's tablets are already ahead of the competition, at least when it comes to charging speeds.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is under the SM-X820 model number, while the Tab S10 Ultra, with the SM-X926C model number. The listing shows the two upcoming premium tablets will support 45W wired charging, just like their predecessors, the Tab S9 models. The 3C listing doesn't show any other details.
Image Credit - MySmartPrice
Previously, the Tab S10 Plus was spotted on the BIS certification website with model number SM-X820.
Earlier, the three tablets were leaked to sport the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, built using TSMC's third-gen 4nm process.
We don't know exactly when the tablet trio will be officially unveiled. Samsung's summer Unpacked event already passed, and we didn't see the tablets. Now, rumors suggest we will be seeing a launch in October.
So far, Samsung hasn't revealed anything about the tablet trio, so all we know is based on rumors and leaks. This leak today shows that Samsung has decided not to upgrade the tablet's wired charging speeds. And to me, it makes sense - 45W wired charging is already fast. For one, the iPad Pro 11-inch from 2024 supports up to 30W, so Samsung's tablets are already ahead of the competition, at least when it comes to charging speeds.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: