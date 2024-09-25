The US prices of Samsung's unannounced Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra are now etched in stone





Like the high-end-ish S24 FE, the super-premium Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra giants are now gone from their manufacturer's official US website. But because the Internet never forgets, all the information that wasn't supposed to go public just yet is out for the whole world to see and debate.

This is how much every single Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra variant will cost





$999.99 - Galaxy Tab S10 + with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM;

$1,119.99 - Tab S10 Plus with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM;

$1,199.99 - Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM;

$1,319.99 - Tab S10 Ultra with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM;

$1,619.99 - Tab S10 Ultra with 1TB storage and 16GB RAM.



If those numbers happen to sound familiar, that's probably because they're identical to the retail prices of last year's Galaxy Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra. With the Galaxy S24 FE all but guaranteed to cost a little more than its own predecessor, that's certainly good news.









At the same time, it's definitely a bit disappointing to see Samsung keep the 12GB memory count of both Tab Plus configurations and two of the three Tab Ultra variants unchanged in this day and age. It would have also been nice if the top-of-the-line model matched the towering 2TB storage option of Apple's 11 and 13-inch iPad Pros released this year... even though that would have obviously entailed a massive price increase as well.





Just in case there was any lingering doubt in your mind, these premature product listings should put the final nail in the "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S10's coffin. That's right, Samsung is inexplicably leaving the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 without a direct sequel, putting all its high-end Android tablet eggs in the 12.4-inch Plus and 14.6-inch Ultra baskets in (late) 2024.

What else do we know about the unannounced Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra?





Believe it or not, the answer to that question is... pretty much everything. Of course, some recently rumored tidbits are not technically set in stone just yet, but the official September 26 pre-order start date is, well, official in at least one major market.









The Galaxy Tab S10 series is then expected to be properly released on October 3 (presumably, around the world) with a spec sheet that's likely to sound awfully familiar, including the following:





MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processing power;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

Enhanced Armor Aluminum construction;

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G;

12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2800 x 1752 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology (Plus variant), 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 2960 x 1848 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate (Ultra);

10,090mAh battery (Plus variant), 11,200mAh (Ultra);

45W charging capabilities;

microSD card slot for external storage expansion;

13 + 8MP dual rear-facing camera system;

12MP single front-facing snapper (Plus), 12 + 12MP dual front-facing camera (Ultra);

Up to 576 grams weight (Plus), up to 723 grams (Ultra);

285.4 x 185.4 x 5.6mm dimensions (Plus), 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.4mm (Ultra);

S Pen support (stylus included in the box);

Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver color options.

