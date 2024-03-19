The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus appears on a certification platform, so the launch is not too far away

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

By tradition, Samsung is going to launch another tablet line this year, and it’s apparently going to be the Galaxy Tab S10.

Details about the bigger slate in the trio (larger than the Tab S10, smaller than the Tab S10 Ultra) – the successor to the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (pictured above) are so far scarce, but nevertheless, there are signs of life. The alleged Galaxy Tab S10 Plus has appeared on the SafetyKorea certification platform (via MySmartPrice).

The model number for the supposed Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is EB-BX828ABE, and nothing else is disclosed at the moment. Users should expect a battery with a capacity of 10,000 mAh or so, not too different from what the Tab S9 Plus offered last year (10,090 mAh).

Last year, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (12/256GB) started at $999, so the million-dollar question is: will this year’s Plus slate keep the price tag in the sub-$1000 category, or not? We’ll have to wait for the second half of the year, presumably, for an answer – that’s when the Tab S10 Plus is probably going to be unveiled.

The current generation of the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so we expect the Galaxy Tab S10 series to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

