GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE appears on Geekbench confirming same chip as a popular mid-ranger

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets
Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
Referential image of a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus leaked render. | Image credit — SammyGuru and OnLeaks

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE, hinted at through recent benchmark tests, is set to use the same internal processing brain as the company's Galaxy A56 phone, meaning users can expect similar performance across both devices. The tablet, a more budget-friendly version in the Tab S10 line, has been spotted on the Geekbench database, giving a peek at some of its core features.

Before this showing on Geekbench, there were breadcrumbs that Samsung was preparing this device. Last year, mentions of the Tab S10 FE popped up on Samsung's website, suggesting it would come with a free year of Goodnotes access. Soon after, the tablet received certification in India, signaling its potential launch in that market. Now, the Geekbench listing provides more concrete details about what's inside.

Specifically, a device with the model number SM-X520, which is understood to be the Wi-Fi version of the Tab S10 FE, was tested. The test results reveal an eight-core processor, with a mix of lower and higher speed cores, along with a graphics processing unit made in collaboration with AMD. This setup strongly points to the Exynos 1580 chipset, the same one found in the Galaxy A56. This isn't a new strategy for Samsung as the previous Tab S9 FE also used the same chipset as a corresponding A-series phone.

Geekbench results for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Wi-Fi version). | Images credit — 91mobiles

The Geekbench data also indicates the tablet will come with about 8 gigabytes of memory and will run on the latest version of Android, Android 15, right out of the box. The benchmark scores themselves, around 1,349 for single-core tasks and 3,882 for multi-core tasks, give a rough idea of the tablet's processing power. Further technical details show support for advanced graphics and features that help manage power efficiently, suggesting the tablet will be able to handle a variety of tasks smoothly. The instruction set also shows it supports encryption and AI processing.

It's worth noting that a more powerful version, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, has also appeared on Geekbench. This suggests that Samsung might release both models at the same time, but there's no confirmation that will be the case, as the Galaxy Tab S FE series hasn't really been known for having a consistent release schedule. Hopefully, the fact that the tablet is using the same chip as the Galaxy A56, which is expected to be a notable improvement over last year's Galaxy A55, means that we can expect the same for the tablet.

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless