The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE appears on Geekbench confirming same chip as a popular mid-ranger
Referential image of a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus leaked render. | Image credit — SammyGuru and OnLeaks
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE, hinted at through recent benchmark tests, is set to use the same internal processing brain as the company's Galaxy A56 phone, meaning users can expect similar performance across both devices. The tablet, a more budget-friendly version in the Tab S10 line, has been spotted on the Geekbench database, giving a peek at some of its core features.
Before this showing on Geekbench, there were breadcrumbs that Samsung was preparing this device. Last year, mentions of the Tab S10 FE popped up on Samsung's website, suggesting it would come with a free year of Goodnotes access. Soon after, the tablet received certification in India, signaling its potential launch in that market. Now, the Geekbench listing provides more concrete details about what's inside.
Specifically, a device with the model number SM-X520, which is understood to be the Wi-Fi version of the Tab S10 FE, was tested. The test results reveal an eight-core processor, with a mix of lower and higher speed cores, along with a graphics processing unit made in collaboration with AMD. This setup strongly points to the Exynos 1580 chipset, the same one found in the Galaxy A56. This isn't a new strategy for Samsung as the previous Tab S9 FE also used the same chipset as a corresponding A-series phone.
Geekbench results for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Wi-Fi version). | Images credit — 91mobiles
The Geekbench data also indicates the tablet will come with about 8 gigabytes of memory and will run on the latest version of Android, Android 15, right out of the box. The benchmark scores themselves, around 1,349 for single-core tasks and 3,882 for multi-core tasks, give a rough idea of the tablet's processing power. Further technical details show support for advanced graphics and features that help manage power efficiently, suggesting the tablet will be able to handle a variety of tasks smoothly. The instruction set also shows it supports encryption and AI processing.
It's worth noting that a more powerful version, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, has also appeared on Geekbench. This suggests that Samsung might release both models at the same time, but there's no confirmation that will be the case, as the Galaxy Tab S FE series hasn't really been known for having a consistent release schedule. Hopefully, the fact that the tablet is using the same chip as the Galaxy A56, which is expected to be a notable improvement over last year's Galaxy A55, means that we can expect the same for the tablet.
