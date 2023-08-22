Samsung’s most affordable tablet is one step closer to launch
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab lineup is about to get a new member, the Galaxy Tab A9. The Galaxy Tab A series comprises of some of the cheapest Samsung tablets, so while we don’t expect too much in terms of powerful specs, it’s safe to say that the Galaxy Tab A9 will be an affordable Android tablet.
The unannounced tablet recently received the SafetyKorea certification (via MySmartPrice), which thankfully reveals one of the live images showing the front of the tablet.
It’s not much, but at least it’s clear proof that the tablet exists and that it will be officially introduced by Samsung very soon. But the Galaxy Tab A9 might not be the only tablet that the South Korean plans to launch in the coming weeks.
There’s a high chance that both tablets, the Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+, will be revealed in early September at IFA 2023, but this is just a guess. If you’re in the market for a cheap Android tablet (but not that cheap), you’ll probably want to wait a few more weeks for Samsung to announce its new Galaxy Tab A series tablets.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
The Galaxy Tab A9+, an improved version of the Galaxy Tab A9, has been recently spotted on Geekbench, the well-known platform utility for benchmarking the CPU and GPU of smartphones and tablets, among other things.
According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, an Adreno 619 graphics processing unit (GPU), and up to 4GB RAM, which isn’t bad for an affordable tablet.
However, the regular version will most likely not have the same specs, although it will certainly cost less. The SafetyKorea certification reveals that the Galaxy Tab A9 will be powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, but that’s all we know about this particular model at the moment.
