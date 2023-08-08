Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Tab A9 might show up at IFA 2023

@cosminvasile
Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Tab A9 might show up at IFA 2023
Samsung might not have any big surprises prepared for the remainder of the year, but that doesn’t mean that new Galaxy devices aren’t expected to be launched. Even though the South Korean company has just introduced three new tablets, there’s one more left in the pipeline, the Galaxy Tab A9.

The unannounced tablet is likely to show up at IFA 2023 at the beginning of September, which is probably why we’re getting an early look thanks to FCC and Wi-Fi certification listings (via PriceBaba).

The live images are very low resolution, so they don’t tell us that much, but the schematics gives us an idea of what the tablet might look like. The sequel to the Galaxy Tab A8 has a single camera on the back, the power and volume buttons on the right side, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port at the bottom.

The name of the tablet is confirmed by the FCC certification documents too, so there’s no doubt that this is Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9. Apart from the fact that it’s powered by a 5,100 mAh battery, no other information about the slate popped up at the FCC.

If this is meant to be a slight upgrade over the Galaxy Tab A8, it’s probably not going to cost more. Just so you know what to expect, here are some of the Galaxy Tab A8’s key specs:

  • CPU: 2GHz octa-core Unisoc Tiger T618
  • Display: 10.5-inch FHD+ display
  • Memory: 2/32GB, 3/32GB, 4/64GB, 3/128GB, 4/128GB RAM
  • Camera: 8-megapixel rear, 5-megapixel front
  • Battery: 7040 mAh

Judging by the specs above, the Galaxy Tab A9 is likely to be a very cheap tablet. It remains to be seen whether or not Samsung will improve any of the stats above or keep them all the same just to cut costs.

