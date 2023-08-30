These Amazon-exclusive Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 variants are on sale at some breathtaking discounts





almost as cheap This 2021-released 10.5-incher isas cheap as it's ever been at the time of this writing, starting at 90 bucks under its $229.99 list price in an entry-level 32GB storage configuration. A 64 gig variant, meanwhile, can be yours for a cool $100 less than its $279.99 MSRP, with double that local digital hoarding room requiring just a small additional expense on your part (and no Prime subscription) after an absolutely massive $130 markdown from $329.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Amazon-Exclusive Silver Color $90 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Amazon-Exclusive Silver Color $100 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Amazon-Exclusive Silver Color $130 off (39%) Buy at Amazon





You will not find these deals anywhere else, mind you, and there's actually a pretty good reason for that. Namely, Amazon's substantial new discounts are only good for the Tab A8's Amazon-exclusive silver models, with the other two color options fetching significantly higher prices as far as all storage versions are concerned.





Of course, there's no reason to be put off by that silver hue, as on the inside, all Galaxy Tab A8 models are naturally created equal. You're looking at a mid-end LCD affair here with almost surprisingly thin screen bezels, no less than four powerful speakers, a reasonably fast octa-core processor under the hood, and either 3 or 4 gigs of RAM depending on what storage variant you end up opting for.





The battery life is also not bad, the software support pretty much as good as it gets in the low-cost Android tablet space, and although the Tab A8 isn't exactly an iPad or iPad Air "killer", its value for money right now is quite hard to beat.