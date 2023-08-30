Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

These Amazon-exclusive Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 variants are on sale at some breathtaking discounts

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These Amazon-exclusive Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 variants are on sale at some breathtaking discounts
When's the last time an Amazon deal took your breath away? During last month's Prime Day festival? Well, you could wait and hope that the e-commerce giant revives some of this summer's best mobile tech offers for the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event or, if you're in the market for one of the best budget-friendly tablets around, pick up the Galaxy Tab A8 right now.

This 2021-released 10.5-incher is almost as cheap as it's ever been at the time of this writing, starting at 90 bucks under its $229.99 list price in an entry-level 32GB storage configuration. A 64 gig variant, meanwhile, can be yours for a cool $100 less than its $279.99 MSRP, with double that local digital hoarding room requiring just a small additional expense on your part (and no Prime subscription) after an absolutely massive $130 markdown from $329.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Amazon-Exclusive Silver Color
$90 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Amazon-Exclusive Silver Color
$100 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Amazon-Exclusive Silver Color
$130 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

You will not find these deals anywhere else, mind you, and there's actually a pretty good reason for that. Namely, Amazon's substantial new discounts are only good for the Tab A8's Amazon-exclusive silver models, with the other two color options fetching significantly higher prices as far as all storage versions are concerned.

Of course, there's no reason to be put off by that silver hue, as on the inside, all Galaxy Tab A8 models are naturally created equal. You're looking at a mid-end LCD affair here with almost surprisingly thin screen bezels, no less than four powerful speakers, a reasonably fast octa-core processor under the hood, and either 3 or 4 gigs of RAM depending on what storage variant you end up opting for.

The battery life is also not bad, the software support pretty much as good as it gets in the low-cost Android tablet space, and although the Tab A8 isn't exactly an iPad or iPad Air "killer", its value for money right now is quite hard to beat.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless