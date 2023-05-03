Lenovo's newest Android tablets are already on sale at special prices





Both budget-friendly Android slates have recently started selling in the US with little to no fanfare, and the same goes for an even cheaper Tab M8 Gen 4 model that completely escaped our radar as it went official a few months back.

Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 Android 12 (Go Edition), 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, MediaTek Helio A22 Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, All-Day Battery Life, Arctic Grey Color $15 off (14%) $94 97 $109 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab M9 Android 12, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Arctic Grey Color $15 off (10%) $134 99 $149 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) Android 12L, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 11.5-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,700mAh Battery, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, Storm Grey Color $30 off (10%) $259 98 $289 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) Android 12L, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 11.5-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,700mAh Battery, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, Storm Grey Color Buy at Amazon





All three of these devices can be purchased from their manufacturer's US e-store at pretty competitive prices regularly, and believe it or not, Lenovo is ready to offer you a nice little discount too if you act fast.





Listed as "almost sold out" at the time of this writing, the modest MediaTek Helio A22-powered Tab M8 Gen 4 is available for a killer $94.97 instead of its typical price of $109.99 in a single 32GB storage variant with only 2 gigs of RAM on deck.





That's... not an ideal configuration for a decent gaming or multimedia experience in this day and age, but the dirt-cheap 8-incher does promise to deliver "all-day" battery life despite rocking a "slim & narrow" design.





With 64 gigs of internal storage space, a respectable 4GB RAM count, a much more powerful MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and a larger and sharper IPS screen with a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels in tow, the first-ever Tab M9 generation is a significantly stronger candidate for the title of best budget tablet available today.





The 9-incher is impressively not that much costlier than its little brother, currently fetching $134.99 after a nifty $15 discount from an already competitive $149.99 list price.





Last but not necessarily least on Lenovo's roster of recently released bargains you have the Tab P11 (Gen 2) at $259.98 instead of $289.99 with a 4GB memory count and 64GB internal storage space of its own.





As the name suggests, this is a jumbo-sized 11.5-incher, and in addition to packing a reasonably powerful MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 also sports a beautiful 2K LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate technology.





Is this a "serious" alternative to Apple's newest definitely affordable enough to be taken into consideration as a Mother's Day gift for your Android-loving mom. Is this a "serious" alternative to Apple's newest 11-inch iPad Pro ? Probably not. But it'saffordable enough to be taken into consideration as a Mother's Day gift for your Android-loving mom.





Incredibly enough, this exact same device is also on sale from Amazon for only 10 bucks more right now with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room. That looks like a completely random deal that's not even marked as a deal and could therefore go away at any moment.