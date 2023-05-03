Lenovo's newest Android tablets are already on sale at special prices
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember that affordable 9-inch Tab M9 mid-ranger Lenovo unveiled more than four months ago ahead of a vague Q2 2023 release? How about the larger, higher-end, and costlier Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) announced all the way back in early September 2022?
Both budget-friendly Android slates have recently started selling in the US with little to no fanfare, and the same goes for an even cheaper Tab M8 Gen 4 model that completely escaped our radar as it went official a few months back.
All three of these devices can be purchased from their manufacturer's US e-store at pretty competitive prices regularly, and believe it or not, Lenovo is ready to offer you a nice little discount too if you act fast.
Listed as "almost sold out" at the time of this writing, the modest MediaTek Helio A22-powered Tab M8 Gen 4 is available for a killer $94.97 instead of its typical price of $109.99 in a single 32GB storage variant with only 2 gigs of RAM on deck.
That's... not an ideal configuration for a decent gaming or multimedia experience in this day and age, but the dirt-cheap 8-incher does promise to deliver "all-day" battery life despite rocking a "slim & narrow" design.
With 64 gigs of internal storage space, a respectable 4GB RAM count, a much more powerful MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and a larger and sharper IPS screen with a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels in tow, the first-ever Tab M9 generation is a significantly stronger candidate for the title of best budget tablet available today.
The 9-incher is impressively not that much costlier than its little brother, currently fetching $134.99 after a nifty $15 discount from an already competitive $149.99 list price.
Last but not necessarily least on Lenovo's roster of recently released bargains you have the Tab P11 (Gen 2) at $259.98 instead of $289.99 with a 4GB memory count and 64GB internal storage space of its own.
As the name suggests, this is a jumbo-sized 11.5-incher, and in addition to packing a reasonably powerful MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 also sports a beautiful 2K LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate technology.
Is this a "serious" alternative to Apple's newest 11-inch iPad Pro? Probably not. But it's definitely affordable enough to be taken into consideration as a Mother's Day gift for your Android-loving mom.
Incredibly enough, this exact same device is also on sale from Amazon for only 10 bucks more right now with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room. That looks like a completely random deal that's not even marked as a deal and could therefore go away at any moment.
