Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite drops to dirt-cheap territory for a limited time





What can $100 get you? Less than what the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 and 10.5-inch Tab A8 have to offer (in more ways than one), but quite possibly just enough to make cash-strapped fans of compact Android slates consider a last-minute Cyber Monday 2022 purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Silver and Dark Grey Colors $60 off (38%) $99 99 $159 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Silver and Dark Grey Colors $60 off (38%) $99 99 $159 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Silver and Dark Grey Colors $80 off (40%) $119 99 $199 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Silver and Dark Grey Colors $80 off (40%) $119 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Commercially released nearly a year and a half ago, the 8.7-inch Galaxy Tab A7 Lite normally starts at $159.99, which is arguably too much to pay for a modest combination of 32GB internal storage space and 3GB RAM right now.





That's why said entry-level configuration is currently marked down by a cool 60 bucks, and an even heftier $80 discount applies to a higher-end variant with an extra gig of memory and twice the aforementioned local digital hoarding room.





Both Tab A7 Lite models are unsurprisingly cheaper than ever, dropping to slightly lower prices compared to a few weeks back . If saving an additional $10 or $20 doesn't seem important to you... then you're probably not part of this thing's core target audience.





That being said, we can't stress enough how essential it is to cough up $119.99 instead of $99.99 for 64 gigs of storage space and a 4GB RAM count, with the two enhanced capabilities of the costlier Galaxy Tab A7 Lite version vastly improving your user experience both in the short and long run.





Keep in mind that this is a device Samsung plans to officially update to Android 13 as early as January 2023 (!!!), which further highlights its unrivaled appeal at 100 bucks and up. From a hardware standpoint, you're obviously not dealing with a screamer here, but even the octa-core MediaTek processor, 5,100mAh battery equipped with 15W fast charging capabilities, 8MP rear-facing camera, and robust metal frame are pretty good for these crazy low prices... which is why we don't expect this Cyber Monday promotion to last very long. After all, we're just a few hours away from Tuesday at the time of this writing.

If you don't think a bigger display automatically makes a tablet better than a competitor or relative, Samsung and Best Buy would like your attention and as little as 100 bucks of your hard-earned money this holiday season.