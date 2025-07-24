Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
Samsung new foldables pre-orders are still live
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Get exclusive launch bonuses and claim early-bird perks before pre-orders close!

Galaxy S26 series processor reportedly finalized by Samsung

Samsung has reportedly finalized which processor will power next year's Galaxy S26 phones.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors Galaxy S Series
Using the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in public
Samsung has reportedly finalized which processor it will use across all of the Galaxy S26 phones. The decision comes right after it was revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 might be the best processor for Galaxy 26, due to it not seeing a massive price hike as previously anticipated.

Indeed, Samsung seems to have come to the same conclusion, as its next flagship phones will all use the 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset, according to a new report.



This must be a major disappointment for the company, as it has been working extra hard to try to perfect its in-house 2 nm Exynos 2600 for the S26 lineup. However, if accurate, then this report isn’t all too surprising either. Reports during this past week have made it seem that Samsung Foundry’s 2 nm manufacturing process is taking longer than expected to become fully operational.

How do you feel about another year of Snapdragon Galaxy phones?

Vote View Result


I feel like Samsung is repeating what it did with the Galaxy S25 series. It initially wanted to debut the 3 nm Exynos 2500 chipset with this year’s S-series flagships, but was unable to get the chip ready on time.

Instead, the Exynos 2500 has now made its appearance with the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung may very well do the same with the Exynos 2600 and the Flip 8 next year. For people who’ve never liked Exynos-powered Galaxy phones, it must be a real treat getting Snapdragon phones two years in a row.



I’ve been rooting for Exynos for what feels like forever, but it’s still having trouble getting off the ground. If Samsung Foundry can improve its processes, then Exynos has the potential to improve the company’s devices, like Apple silicon did for the Mac and MacBook. Of course, that’s easier said than done, though Samsung is still trying.

Recent reports have claimed that Samsung has achieved a 50 percent yield rate for its 2 nm chip production. If the company is able to improve that and get it to the accepted standard of 70 percent, we might still see Exynos-powered S26 phones.

It seems very unlikely now, however.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 1

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Pixel 10 Pro gets an early reveal with email-only offer from Google
Pixel 10 Pro gets an early reveal with email-only offer from Google

Latest News

YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless