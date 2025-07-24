Galaxy S26 series processor reportedly finalized by Samsung
Samsung has reportedly finalized which processor will power next year's Galaxy S26 phones.
Samsung has reportedly finalized which processor it will use across all of the Galaxy S26 phones. The decision comes right after it was revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 might be the best processor for Galaxy 26, due to it not seeing a massive price hike as previously anticipated.
Indeed, Samsung seems to have come to the same conclusion, as its next flagship phones will all use the 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset, according to a new report.
This must be a major disappointment for the company, as it has been working extra hard to try to perfect its in-house 2 nm Exynos 2600 for the S26 lineup. However, if accurate, then this report isn’t all too surprising either. Reports during this past week have made it seem that Samsung Foundry’s 2 nm manufacturing process is taking longer than expected to become fully operational.
I feel like Samsung is repeating what it did with the Galaxy S25 series. It initially wanted to debut the 3 nm Exynos 2500 chipset with this year’s S-series flagships, but was unable to get the chip ready on time.
Instead, the Exynos 2500 has now made its appearance with the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung may very well do the same with the Exynos 2600 and the Flip 8 next year. For people who’ve never liked Exynos-powered Galaxy phones, it must be a real treat getting Snapdragon phones two years in a row.
I’ve been rooting for Exynos for what feels like forever, but it’s still having trouble getting off the ground. If Samsung Foundry can improve its processes, then Exynos has the potential to improve the company’s devices, like Apple silicon did for the Mac and MacBook. Of course, that’s easier said than done, though Samsung is still trying.
Recent reports have claimed that Samsung has achieved a 50 percent yield rate for its 2 nm chip production. If the company is able to improve that and get it to the accepted standard of 70 percent, we might still see Exynos-powered S26 phones.
It seems very unlikely now, however.
Indeed, Samsung seems to have come to the same conclusion, as its next flagship phones will all use the 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset, according to a new report.
Samsung Galaxy S26 series uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite2 for Galaxy with TSMC technology, with a frequency of 4.74GHz.— PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) July 24, 2025
This must be a major disappointment for the company, as it has been working extra hard to try to perfect its in-house 2 nm Exynos 2600 for the S26 lineup. However, if accurate, then this report isn’t all too surprising either. Reports during this past week have made it seem that Samsung Foundry’s 2 nm manufacturing process is taking longer than expected to become fully operational.
I feel like Samsung is repeating what it did with the Galaxy S25 series. It initially wanted to debut the 3 nm Exynos 2500 chipset with this year’s S-series flagships, but was unable to get the chip ready on time.
Instead, the Exynos 2500 has now made its appearance with the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung may very well do the same with the Exynos 2600 and the Flip 8 next year. For people who’ve never liked Exynos-powered Galaxy phones, it must be a real treat getting Snapdragon phones two years in a row.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite powers the Galaxy S25 phones. | Image credit — Samsung
I’ve been rooting for Exynos for what feels like forever, but it’s still having trouble getting off the ground. If Samsung Foundry can improve its processes, then Exynos has the potential to improve the company’s devices, like Apple silicon did for the Mac and MacBook. Of course, that’s easier said than done, though Samsung is still trying.
Recent reports have claimed that Samsung has achieved a 50 percent yield rate for its 2 nm chip production. If the company is able to improve that and get it to the accepted standard of 70 percent, we might still see Exynos-powered S26 phones.
It seems very unlikely now, however.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: