Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Social media platform X is under criminal investigation

X, formerly Twitter, is under criminal investigation by French authorities.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
X (formerly Twitter) logo on a smartphone screen
Things have just taken a turn for the worse for billionaire Elon Musk and his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. French prosecutors have now enlisted the help of the police in order to formally investigate X for criminal conduct.

The investigation was instigated for multiple reasons, which essentially boil down to: X has conducted organized interference. To be precise, French prosecutors have claimed the following alleged crimes against the online platform:

  • Organized interference with the functioning of an automated data processing system
  • Organized fraudulent extraction of data from an automated data processing system

Do you think there's any merit to the allegations?

Vote View Result


The prosecutors have asked the French authorities to investigate X “as both a legal entity and through individual persons” after receiving preliminary findings. There are also claims that Musk has used his platform to promote “right-wing” groups in France, which is another act that the judicial system could use against him.

With this investigation, the U.S. will be even more critical of how some European governments are running their countries. The current American administration has accused these governments of suppressing free speech and carrying out unwarranted attacks on U.S. companies like Apple.

Musk bought Twitter and renamed it to X in 2023. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Social media platform X is under criminal investigation
Musk bought Twitter and renamed it to X in 2023. | Image credit — PhoneArena


With the police aiding the investigation, the prosecutors can count on a lot more severe measures being taken against Musk and X. Perhaps most importantly, an international arrest warrant could be issued against Musk and X executives if they fail to show up to court.

This isn’t the first time that France has taken action against an online social platform in recent memory. Only a short while back, French authorities arrested the founder of Telegram: Pavel Durov. Durov was accused of facilitating organized crime on Telegram, something he has denied. His arrest had also been criticized by Elon Musk.

The investigation into Telegram saw the app skyrocket in popularity, as people downloaded it in droves to show their support for free speech. I believe that the investigation into X will likely lead to similar results, and that Musk probably won’t comply with French authorities or plead guilty.

The entire ordeal is also, in my opinion, going to further fuel the aforementioned allegations against certain European governments.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
T-Mobile expected to face tough times ahead, lag behind AT&T, Verizon
T-Mobile expected to face tough times ahead, lag behind AT&T, Verizon
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
AT&T is allowed to replace its COWs with mini antennas only after agreeing to buy Ocean City this gift
AT&T is allowed to replace its COWs with mini antennas only after agreeing to buy Ocean City this gift

Latest News

Here’s what the exclusive “Mint” Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks like
Here’s what the exclusive “Mint” Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks like
Verizon's Consumer Group CEO takes a huge step toward improving the company and the industry
Verizon's Consumer Group CEO takes a huge step toward improving the company and the industry
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
No one’s ready to replace Tim Cook — and Apple is fine with that
No one’s ready to replace Tim Cook — and Apple is fine with that
This was supposed to be the best foldable of 2025, so why doesn't it exist?
This was supposed to be the best foldable of 2025, so why doesn't it exist?
Why I like the Pixel's default QWERTY over the iPhone's keyboard
Why I like the Pixel's default QWERTY over the iPhone's keyboard
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless