But what if you could walk up to a store near you and pick up your favorite member of the new Android flagship lineup today, January 31? Believe it or not, that seemingly utopian dream might become a reality in just a few hours (at the time of this writing), at least according to the generally well-informed and well-connected folks over at But what if you could walk up to a store near you and pick up your favorite member of the new Android flagship lineup today, January 31? Believe it or not, that seemingly utopian dream might become a reality in just a few hours (at the time of this writing), at least according to the generally well-informed and well-connected folks over at The Mobile Report

T-Mobile -focused news and leaks, claims to have entered into possession of an internal The publication, which primarily covers-focused news and leaks, claims to have entered into possession of an internal AT&T document that reveals the carrier's "Samsung in-store launch is coming early." While there's obviously no way to be certain of the doc's authenticity, I personally don't see why anyone would go to the trouble of fabricating this type of material, especially right before January 31.



AT&T to beat both T-Mobile and Verizon to the in-store Galaxy S25 series availability punch, especially by an entire week. Hence, there's a possibility that all three US carriers will actually start selling the Galaxy S25 That being said, it would clearly be highly unusual forto beat bothandto the in-storeseries availability punch, especially by an entire week. Hence, there's a possibility that all three US carriers will actually start selling the S25 Plus , and S25 Ultra in their brick and mortar stores today instead of next Friday, which... would not only be unusual, but most likely entirely unprecedented.









I for one don't remember a previous Galaxy S-series release moving up seven days after its official announcement, and I'm not sure if something similar has ever happened for a phone from another high-profile manufacturer either.





AT&T comes out to confirm this story, it's probably wise to retain your skepticism here. Mind you, this is a totally different situation than an early start of shipments for some pre-order customers , which is something that basically happens all the time with a small number of units. A premature in-store debut requires much more effort from both the smartphone maker and its carrier partners, and untilcomes out to confirm this story, it's probably wise to retain your skepticism here.

Formally unveiled on January 22 after months and months of eager anticipation from hardcore Samsung fans and thoroughly detailed leaks from the world's most reliable industry insiders, the Galaxy S25 family of ultra-high-end handsets is officially scheduled for a commercial release in many key markets like the US on February 7.