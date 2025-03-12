Amazon is selling the amazing Samsung Galaxy S25+ at a hard-to-beat $200 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Following a good solid month of relative silence on the discount front, Galaxy S25 series deals basically came at us from every direction last week, allowing you to save a lot of money on all three members of Samsung's latest high-end handset family either with or without an eligible device trade-in.
While some of those unprecedented promotions have predictably gone away with Samsung's official storewide Discover Spring event on Monday, Amazon is still running a spectacular Galaxy S25+ sale that probably escaped your radar at first. But that's why I'm here today, looking to draw your attention to an extraordinary opportunity to spend $200 less than usual on one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2025.
Yes, the 6.7-inch S25 Plus is marked down by two Benjamins from a regular starting price of $999.99 for buyers who think they can make do with 256GB internal storage space, while digital hoarders in need of twice as much room have to pay $200 under the $1,119.99 list price of a 512GB configuration.
The former model is available at that excellent discount only in "Icyblue" and Mint color options at the time of this writing, mind you, while the latter variant can be had in your choice of Silver Shadow, Icyblue, and Mint hues at the same phenomenal price... if you hurry.
In case you're wondering, yes, Amazon beats Samsung's current generosity as far as the unlocked S25+ with no obligatory trade-in is concerned, while retailers like Best Buy offer no discounts whatsoever for this particular smartphone right now.
Granted, the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered handset with a 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system in tow and a 4,900mAh battery under the hood did score an even deeper price cut with no strings attached on the online US Samsung Store last week, but that truly unbeatable deal was only valid for 24 hours and it's unlikely to come back anytime soon.
Bottom line, you should probably waste no time waiting for a better deal that may not come for several months when you have such a great chance to save big on the reasonably well-reviewed Galaxy S25 Plus today. That's especially true if you can't afford the Galaxy S25 Ultra and don't want to "settle" for the significantly smaller screen of the "vanilla" S25.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: