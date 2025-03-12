GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Amazon is selling the amazing Samsung Galaxy S25+ at a hard-to-beat $200 discount

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
Following a good solid month of relative silence on the discount front, Galaxy S25 series deals basically came at us from every direction last week, allowing you to save a lot of money on all three members of Samsung's latest high-end handset family either with or without an eligible device trade-in.

While some of those unprecedented promotions have predictably gone away with Samsung's official storewide Discover Spring event on Monday, Amazon is still running a spectacular Galaxy S25+ sale that probably escaped your radar at first. But that's why I'm here today, looking to draw your attention to an extraordinary opportunity to spend $200 less than usual on one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$200 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$200 off (18%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Yes, the 6.7-inch S25 Plus is marked down by two Benjamins from a regular starting price of $999.99 for buyers who think they can make do with 256GB internal storage space, while digital hoarders in need of twice as much room have to pay $200 under the $1,119.99 list price of a 512GB configuration.

The former model is available at that excellent discount only in "Icyblue" and Mint color options at the time of this writing, mind you, while the latter variant can be had in your choice of Silver Shadow, Icyblue, and Mint hues at the same phenomenal price... if you hurry.

In case you're wondering, yes, Amazon beats Samsung's current generosity as far as the unlocked S25+ with no obligatory trade-in is concerned, while retailers like Best Buy offer no discounts whatsoever for this particular smartphone right now.

Granted, the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered handset with a 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system in tow and a 4,900mAh battery under the hood did score an even deeper price cut with no strings attached on the online US Samsung Store last week, but that truly unbeatable deal was only valid for 24 hours and it's unlikely to come back anytime soon.

Bottom line, you should probably waste no time waiting for a better deal that may not come for several months when you have such a great chance to save big on the reasonably well-reviewed Galaxy S25 Plus today. That's especially true if you can't afford the Galaxy S25 Ultra and don't want to "settle" for the significantly smaller screen of the "vanilla" S25.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

Loading Comments...

