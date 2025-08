Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will also feature a smaller battery, real image leaked

*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE . | Image credit — PhoneArena

Galaxy S24 FE

7.4 mm instead of 8 mm

190 grams instead of 213 grams

Galaxy S25

However, I would advise taking this leak with a grain of salt. The thing is, this insider is generally very reputable, and there’s another tipster backing up the claim of a smaller battery. However, a recent post which listed all of the



I would not be surprised if the typo caught on and people began to spread it around as fact. After the new



The S25 Edge will directly take on the upcoming new model by Apple, the However, I would advise taking this leak with a grain of salt. The thing is, this insider is generally very reputable, and there’s another tipster backing up the claim of a smaller battery. However, a recent post which listed all of the Galaxy S25 FE specs claimed to have made a typo, and written down “4,500” instead of “4,900”.I would not be surprised if the typo caught on and people began to spread it around as fact. After the new Galaxy S25 Edge , it’s very plausible that Samsung might sacrifice battery life for slimmer phones, but it’s equally possible that the exact opposite happens.Thewill directly take on the upcoming new model by Apple, the iPhone 17 Air . I don’t think that Samsung needs to sacrifice battery life on other models, and so I wouldn’t pout about the S25 FE just yet. For all we know, this leak may be completely wrong, no matter how reliable the source is.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will apparently ) feature a smaller battery than its predecessor: the. In addition, the leak has provided a real-world look at the S25 FE and, unsurprisingly, it looks just like the FE model that came before it.The reduction is battery capacity is supposed to facilitate the other upgrades on the phone. For example, it’s thinner than the S24 FE (), and it’s lighter too (). This is further proof of Apple and Samsung diverging in how they approach their smartphones moving forward.The battery on theFE will be 4500 mAh, while the S24 FE had a battery capacity of 4,700 mAh. While a reduction of 200 mAh isn’t too bad, it’s still a bit disappointing to see. Especially considering that previous reports were saying that the phone will have a 4,900 mAh battery instead.