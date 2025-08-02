Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will also feature a smaller battery, real image leaked
Is Samsung just giving up on battery life across all of its phones?
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will apparently (translated source) feature a smaller battery than its predecessor: the Galaxy S24 FE. In addition, the leak has provided a real-world look at the S25 FE and, unsurprisingly, it looks just like the FE model that came before it.
The reduction is battery capacity is supposed to facilitate the other upgrades on the phone. For example, it’s thinner than the S24 FE (7.4 mm instead of 8 mm), and it’s lighter too (190 grams instead of 213 grams). This is further proof of Apple and Samsung diverging in how they approach their smartphones moving forward.
The battery on the Galaxy S25 FE will be 4500 mAh, while the S24 FE had a battery capacity of 4,700 mAh. While a reduction of 200 mAh isn’t too bad, it’s still a bit disappointing to see. Especially considering that previous reports were saying that the phone will have a 4,900 mAh battery instead.
However, I would advise taking this leak with a grain of salt. The thing is, this insider is generally very reputable, and there’s another tipster backing up the claim of a smaller battery. However, a recent post which listed all of the Galaxy S25 FE specs claimed to have made a typo, and written down “4,500” instead of “4,900”.
I would not be surprised if the typo caught on and people began to spread it around as fact. After the new Galaxy S25 Edge, it’s very plausible that Samsung might sacrifice battery life for slimmer phones, but it’s equally possible that the exact opposite happens.
The S25 Edge will directly take on the upcoming new model by Apple, the iPhone 17 Air. I don’t think that Samsung needs to sacrifice battery life on other models, and so I wouldn’t pout about the S25 FE just yet. For all we know, this leak may be completely wrong, no matter how reliable the source is.
This is the Galaxy S25 FE. | Image credit — Setsuna Digital
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra kept the same battery as many of its predecessors. | Video credit — Samsung
