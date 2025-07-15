Samsung Galaxy S25 FE battery: All you need to know

Galaxy S25





That will seemingly mirror previous Galaxy FE devices, which were mainly released roughly six months after the main flagship releases but cut some corners and carry a slightly more appealing price tag, making them a good bang for the buck.





Galaxy S25 FE, which will closely follow the The same appears to be the case with theFE, which will closely follow the Galaxy S25 Plus in terms of design language and overall build. Even the dimensions and weight will reportedly be similar: around 7.4 mm in thickness and roughly 190 gr in weight, which will certainly be an improvement over the Galaxy S24 FE , which was 8 mm thick and heavier at more than 210 gr.





Let's walk through all the battery improvements that the Galaxy S25 FE will reportedly carry.





What will the Galaxy S25 FE battery capacity be?





Galaxy S25 FE will have a 4,900mAh battery, which will be 200mAh more than the Galaxy S24 FE . That would bring the Galaxy S25 FE pretty much on the same level as the Galaxy S25 Plus and pretty close to the Apparently, theFE will have a 4,900mAh battery, which will be 200mAh more than the. That would bring theFE pretty much on the same level as theand pretty close to the Galaxy S25 Ultra , which comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

*-rumored capacity





So far, so good, but it remains to be seen if the battery life will be better than the rest of the Galaxy S25 series, as the phone will reportedly use the Exynos 2400 chipset, which could either deliver a slightly better or slightly worse battery life.





How fast will the Galaxy S25 FE charge?





What about the charging situation?





Well, it appears that Samsung will be giving yet another cool upgrade to the Galaxy S25 FE, which will introduce 45W wired charging, up from 25W on the Galaxy S24 FE . This will bring the upcoming Galaxy straight into Samsung flagship territory, as both the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Plus both come with 45W wired charging, but the regular Galaxy only supports 25W.





Galaxy S25 FE the best-value upcoming This will potentially make theFE the best-value upcoming Samsung phone to consider getting instead of the vanilla Galaxy, which sounds like a worse and worse deal with every year that passes.



Will the Galaxy S25 FE series have wireless charging?





Yes, the Galaxy S25 FE will most certainly have wireless charging, but we don't expect an upgrade over the standard 15W wireless charging. Such a common wireless charging speed has been the recurring theme with most Galaxies in the past few years, and it's quite doubtful that an FE model will introduce a major improvement in this regard.





Will the Galaxy S25 FE series have reverse-wireless charging?





Yes, we expect that the Galaxy S25 FE will also get reverse wireless charging, but like with most Galaxies, it will probably max out at around 5W. That's not very fast, but enough to charge your earbuds or Galaxy Watch in emergencies.





Will the Galaxy S25 FE have a charger in the box?





Alas, the Galaxy S25 FE will most certainly come without a charger in the box, which has been the standard way of doing things for the past few years (thanks, Apple). There will most certainly be a USB-C cable in the box, though.





Thus, to achieve the best compatibility, the Galaxy S25 FE will best pair with Samsung's 45W fast charger, which will definitely deliver the best charging speeds to the phone.









