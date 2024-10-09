Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Camera Score: Surprisingly good!

Photo Video Phone Camera

Score Photo

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Samsung Galaxy S24 152 156 85 20 29 23 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 150 153 84 20 26 22 Apple iPhone 16 149 154 82 24 28 21 Google Pixel 9 144 153 84 23 26 20 Phone Camera

Score Video

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page





As seen in the table above, the Galaxy S24 FE gets a better camera score than both the iPhone 16 and Pixel 9 . Samsung's latest phone achieves a total of 150 points, an average of 153 points in the still photo test and 147 points in the video-recording test. The only phone that decidedly beats the Galaxy S24 FE is the regular Galaxy S24 .



When it comes to still photos only, however, the Galaxy S24 FE is tied with the Pixel 9 with 153 points. The iPhone 16 and Galaxy S24 are slightly further ahead, with 154 and 156 points, respectively.





In video recording, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 FE both score 147 points, some ways ahead of both the iPhone 16 and the Pixel 9 , which are awarded 143 and 136 points, respectively.





All of this means that the Galaxy S24 FE is a surprisingly impressive camera phone that holds the ground against its pricier rivals.









Pros Great dynamics and exposure

Great dynamics and exposure Lots of sharpness and clear, well-defined details

Lots of sharpness and clear, well-defined details Vibrant colors Cons While usually great, colors might be too oversaturated

While usually great, colors might be too oversaturated Slight oversharpening here and there

Slight oversharpening here and there Zoom video quality is okay at best





Main Camera









Galaxy S24 FE takes still photos that are super straightforward to like. With vibrant crowd-pleasing colors, good overall dynamics, and an ample amount of sharpness, the Galaxy S24 FE is a near 1-to-1 homage to the exceptional Galaxy S24 , delivering decent results that are unlikely to disappoint. That's great to hear––and see! Typical for a Samsung phone , thetakes still photos that are super straightforward to like. With vibrant crowd-pleasing colors, good overall dynamics, and an ample amount of sharpness, theis a near 1-to-1 homage to the exceptional, delivering decent results that are unlikely to disappoint. That's great to hear––and see!





However, the default vibrancy of the photos could be an acquired taste. Similar to many Galaxies of before, this here S24 FE loves to bump the saturation, which might not be ideal for some users, but "just right" for others. Just have that in mind.





Zoom Quality









At the native 3X zoom, the sharpness and the quality of detail are more than excellent. Colors appear super deep and vibrant, which you might or might not love at first glance.









At 10X, detail is soft but still acceptable, though smudging and artifacts can be seen at a closer inspection. That's true of most phones, however, so not exactly a specific weakness of the Galaxy S24 FE .





Ultra-wide Camera









The ultrawide camera of the Galaxy S24 Fe continues to shine. The frame is pretty wide, allowing you to fit a lot of your surroundings in the frame. Colors are consistently vibrant here as well.





Front Camera









Up front, we get a standard selfie camera that does the job just right. The dynamics are on point, with properly exposed highlights and a decent amount of information in the shadows.





Main Camera - Video









When it comes to video-recording quality, the Galaxy S24 FE continues with the strong performance. Key takeaways here are the natural details that lack oversharpening, as well as the splendid subject exposure, which makes for a lovely video quality.





Zoom Quality - Video









The telephoto camera does a good job at capturing great video. Detail and colors are great, while dynamics are okay-ish. Our subject here could have been slightly better exposed, but then again, he was lurking in the proverbial shadows.





Ultrawide quality - Video









The ultrawide camera has slight struggles with the dynamics in the background, but at least our subject is exposed mostly okay here.





Front camera - Video









The front-facing video is great, once again delivering acceptable detail and lovely facial tones.





Conclusion





It's hard not to like the Galaxy S24 FE camera quality. It covers all the basics: the vibrant colors, great details, and superb dynamics make it a predictably great camera that will deliver most of the time.





We definitely like the fact that Samsung hasn't cut any corners with the Galaxy S24 FE cameras. While you will certainly get a marginally better image quality with either the Galaxy S24 or the Galaxy S24 Plus , the Galaxy S24 FE will get you 95% of the same experience.



