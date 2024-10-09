Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Camera Score: Surprisingly good!

Camera
Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 FE experiment is here, trying to convince us once again that you can have a flagship phone experience at the fraction of the price. Yes, that's always possible, though some corners usually need to get cut.

Has the camera setup drawn the short straw? Quite the opposite, actually!

At first glance, Samsung has surely introduced some essential changes in comparison with the previous Galaxy S23 FE generation. The main and ultrawide cameras score a wider aperture. The ultrawide now also has a larger 12MP versus the 10MP on the previous device. At the same time, the front and telephoto cameras remain unchanged in terms of hardware specs. 

Galaxy S24 FE Hands-on Preview: The best Fan Edition yet?

SpecsSamsung Galaxy S24 FESamsung Galaxy S23 FE
Main camera50MP, F1.8, dual-pixel PDAF, OIS50MP, F2.2, dual-pixel PDAF, OIS
Telephoto camera8MP, F2.4, 3X zoom (75mm), PDAF, OIS8MP, F2.4, 3X zoom (75mm), PDAF, OIS
Ultra-wide camera12MP, F2.210MP, F2.4
Front-facing camera10MP, F2.410MP, F2.4

The camera setup is pretty similar to what you'd get out of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, essentially giving you the same flagship camera experience. And in our custom camera test, the Galaxy S24 FE performs admirably, mostly on par with the Galaxy S24 and surprisingly beating higher-tier rivals like the iPhone 16 and the Pixel 9. Overall, we're pretty impressed with how adequate the Galaxy S24 FE's camera fares.

Let's explore in greater detail.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 157
150
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 162
153
Main (wide)
BEST 85
84
Zoom
BEST 28
22
Ultra-wide
BEST 25
20
Selfie
BEST 30
26
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 153
147
Main (wide)
BEST 79
79
Zoom
BEST 27
19
Ultra-wide
BEST 23
23
Selfie
BEST 28
26
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Camera Score compared to its rivals



Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Samsung Galaxy S24 152 156 85 20 29 23
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 150 153 84 20 26 22
Apple iPhone 16 149 154 82 24 28 21
Google Pixel 9 144 153 84 23 26 20
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Zoom
Samsung Galaxy S24 152 147 79 22 19
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 150 147 79 23 19
Apple iPhone 16 149 143 76 22 18
Google Pixel 9 144 136 76 20 16
As seen in the table above, the Galaxy S24 FE gets a better camera score than both the iPhone 16 and Pixel 9. Samsung's latest phone achieves a total of 150 points, an average of 153 points in the still photo test and 147 points in the video-recording test. The only phone that decidedly beats the Galaxy S24 FE is the regular Galaxy S24

When it comes to still photos only, however, the Galaxy S24 FE is tied with the Pixel 9 with 153 points. The iPhone 16 and Galaxy S24 are slightly further ahead, with 154 and 156 points, respectively.

In video recording, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 FE both score 147 points, some ways ahead of both the iPhone 16 and the Pixel 9, which are awarded 143 and 136 points, respectively.

All of this means that the Galaxy S24 FE is a surprisingly impressive camera phone that holds the ground against its pricier rivals. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spider chart - Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Camera Score: Surprisingly good!
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spider chart

Pros

  • Great dynamics and exposure
  • Lots of sharpness and clear, well-defined details
  • Vibrant colors

Cons

  • While usually great, colors might be too oversaturated 
  • Slight oversharpening here and there
  • Zoom video quality is okay at best

Main Camera



Typical for a Samsung phone, the Galaxy S24 FE takes still photos that are super straightforward to like. With vibrant crowd-pleasing colors, good overall dynamics, and an ample amount of sharpness, the Galaxy S24 FE is a near 1-to-1 homage to the exceptional Galaxy S24, delivering decent results that are unlikely to disappoint. That's great to hear––and see!

However, the default vibrancy of the photos could be an acquired taste. Similar to many Galaxies of before, this here S24 FE loves to bump the saturation, which might not be ideal for some users, but "just right" for others. Just have that in mind. 

Zoom Quality



At the native 3X zoom, the sharpness and the quality of detail are more than excellent. Colors appear super deep and vibrant, which you might or might not love at first glance.  


At 10X, detail is soft but still acceptable, though smudging and artifacts can be seen at a closer inspection. That's true of most phones, however, so not exactly a specific weakness of the Galaxy S24 FE

Ultra-wide Camera



The ultrawide camera of the Galaxy S24 Fe continues to shine. The frame is pretty wide, allowing you to fit a lot of your surroundings in the frame. Colors are consistently vibrant here as well.

Front Camera



Up front, we get a standard selfie camera that does the job just right. The dynamics are on point, with properly exposed highlights and a decent amount of information in the shadows. 

Main Camera - Video



When it comes to video-recording quality, the Galaxy S24 FE continues with the strong performance. Key takeaways here are the natural details that lack oversharpening, as well as the splendid subject exposure, which makes for a lovely video quality.

Zoom Quality - Video



The telephoto camera does a good job at capturing great video. Detail and colors are great, while dynamics are okay-ish. Our subject here could have been slightly better exposed, but then again, he was lurking in the proverbial shadows. 

Ultrawide quality - Video



The ultrawide camera has slight struggles with the dynamics in the background, but at least our subject is exposed mostly okay here.

Front camera - Video



The front-facing video is great, once again delivering acceptable detail and lovely facial tones. 

Conclusion


It's hard not to like the Galaxy S24 FE camera quality. It covers all the basics: the vibrant colors, great details, and superb dynamics make it a predictably great camera that will deliver most of the time. 

We definitely like the fact that Samsung hasn't cut any corners with the Galaxy S24 FE cameras. While you will certainly get a marginally better image quality with either the Galaxy S24 or the Galaxy S24 Plus, the Galaxy S24 FE will get you 95% of the same experience.

Not only is the Galaxy S24 FE a decent addition to the S24 lineup, it's also an adequate rival to both the iPhone 16 and Pixel 9, which are a tad higher in the premium-ness hierarchy. All the better for this $650 Samsung phone, then!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.jpg
Peter Kostadinov Mobile Tech News and Reviews Journalist
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

