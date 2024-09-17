Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Samsung Galaxy S25 to be even slimmer, can iPhone 17 Air compete?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Inserting white Samsung Galaxy S24 into pants pocket
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The tech leakers are having a blast showing us render after render of Samsung’s upcoming S25 series of phones. We’ve already seen that the S25 Ultra will have rounded edges and be the slimmest Ultra phone to date. Now we’ve got more information on the base model Galaxy S25, and boy is it slim.

According to the latest renders from a notorious Samsung leaks source the S25 will be only 7.2 mm thick. To put it into perspective, the S24 is 7.6 mm thick. We’re getting into ridiculous levels of compact phones here — though the yearly size increase probably helps — and now it’s a competition to see who can make the most pocket-friendly phone.


Even competing on the highest levels it seems Samsung is taking home the slim awards this generation. Renders comparing S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max show that Samsung has just about made its flagship the slimmer phone. Coupled with the seeming lack of enthusiasm surrounding Apple’s newest phones and Samsung might just be looking at a clean sweep next year when it comes to sales.

Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence, iPhone 16’s biggest selling point, is not out yet. | Video credit — Apple

However, Apple is also reportedly looking to design a new phone for users who are okay with sacrificing power for form. The rumored iPhone 17 Air will feature less impressive hardware for a slimmer form factor. However, this phone is also expected to cost more than even iPhone 17 Pro Max, so it’ll definitely only be for diehard enthusiasts.

Recommended Stories
As chipsets shrink in size, phone manufacturers can cram more into smaller sizes than ever before. Apple has reportedly reserved TSMC’s entire 2 nm supply. Meanwhile Samsung is already working on 1.4 nm chips, determined for Exynos to make a triumphant comeback for its Ultra phones.

But neither company has forgotten about the mid-rangers. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is looking to continue the tradition of flagship specifications in a less premium body. Meanwhile the iPhone SE is finally getting a modern revamp.

Suffice it to say, there’s going to be some brilliant phones to choose from next year no matter which kind you prefer.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)

Latest News

watchOS 11 now available: enjoy the new Vitals app, customizable Activity Rings, and more
watchOS 11 now available: enjoy the new Vitals app, customizable Activity Rings, and more
The unreleased Apple Watch Series 10 is already on sale at a nice little Amazon discount
The unreleased Apple Watch Series 10 is already on sale at a nice little Amazon discount
Google teams up with Apple’s nemesis to add health upgrades to Wear OS watches
Google teams up with Apple’s nemesis to add health upgrades to Wear OS watches
Apple Sports app gets Live Activities support with iOS 18 and watchOS 11
Apple Sports app gets Live Activities support with iOS 18 and watchOS 11
You have 24 hours to get a 256 or 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ at a huge $300 discount
You have 24 hours to get a 256 or 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ at a huge $300 discount
Affordable HMD Vibe Pro and Atlas 5G tipped to arrive in the US
Affordable HMD Vibe Pro and Atlas 5G tipped to arrive in the US
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless