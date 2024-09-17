Samsung Galaxy S25 to be even slimmer, can iPhone 17 Air compete?
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The tech leakers are having a blast showing us render after render of Samsung’s upcoming S25 series of phones. We’ve already seen that the S25 Ultra will have rounded edges and be the slimmest Ultra phone to date. Now we’ve got more information on the base model Galaxy S25, and boy is it slim.
According to the latest renders from a notorious Samsung leaks source the S25 will be only 7.2 mm thick. To put it into perspective, the S24 is 7.6 mm thick. We’re getting into ridiculous levels of compact phones here — though the yearly size increase probably helps — and now it’s a competition to see who can make the most pocket-friendly phone.
This is a detailed comparison between S25 and S25 Ultra.— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 17, 2024
The S25 Ultra is already very thin (8.2mm), but the S25 is even thinner, only 7.2 mm. I think this S25 will definitely become the new favorite of people who like small mobile phones. pic.twitter.com/dpILosU7we
Even competing on the highest levels it seems Samsung is taking home the slim awards this generation. Renders comparing S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max show that Samsung has just about made its flagship the slimmer phone. Coupled with the seeming lack of enthusiasm surrounding Apple’s newest phones and Samsung might just be looking at a clean sweep next year when it comes to sales.
Apple Intelligence, iPhone 16’s biggest selling point, is not out yet. | Video credit — Apple
However, Apple is also reportedly looking to design a new phone for users who are okay with sacrificing power for form. The rumored iPhone 17 Air will feature less impressive hardware for a slimmer form factor. However, this phone is also expected to cost more than even iPhone 17 Pro Max, so it’ll definitely only be for diehard enthusiasts.
As chipsets shrink in size, phone manufacturers can cram more into smaller sizes than ever before. Apple has reportedly reserved TSMC’s entire 2 nm supply. Meanwhile Samsung is already working on 1.4 nm chips, determined for Exynos to make a triumphant comeback for its Ultra phones.
But neither company has forgotten about the mid-rangers. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is looking to continue the tradition of flagship specifications in a less premium body. Meanwhile the iPhone SE is finally getting a modern revamp.
Suffice it to say, there’s going to be some brilliant phones to choose from next year no matter which kind you prefer.
