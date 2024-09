Is this exhaustive list of leaked Galaxy S24 FE renders the real deal?

*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE . | Image credit — Samsung

Galaxy S24 FE

Graphite

White ( not shown below )

) Blue

Green

And yellow





The yellow looks a lot like gold, doesn’t it? | Image credit — Android Headlines





iPhone 16 .



The S24 FE is going to be pretty much like previous FE phones specs wise. Good cameras, an excellent display and Galaxy AI all housed within a less expensive (compared to the flagships) but still pretty decent chassis. All in all a very good phone if you’re in the market for a mid-ranger.



And if you’re more of an Apple person, there’s very good news. According to the aforementioned Apple insider a



Though perhaps not as exciting as the upcoming iPhone 16 , the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has seen its fair share of leaks and rumors. The specifications are all but confirmed, though the color selection is still up for debate. A new leak claims it has renders of almost every color the S24 FE will ship with.According to these reports thewill be available in the following colors:Perhaps not the most ambitious list of colors, but definitely something agreeable for most consumers. Though I’m usually a black kind of guy, the yellow here seems quite pleasing to the eyes. And unless my monitor has completely given up, I think the green just looks like another shade of white. Judge for yourself.