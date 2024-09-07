30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Is this exhaustive list of leaked Galaxy S24 FE renders the real deal?

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE taking a picture of ice cream
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. | Image credit — Samsung

Though perhaps not as exciting as the upcoming iPhone 16, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has seen its fair share of leaks and rumors. The specifications are all but confirmed, though the color selection is still up for debate. A new leak claims it has renders of almost every color the S24 FE will ship with.

According to these reports the Galaxy S24 FE will be available in the following colors:

  • Graphite
  • White (not shown below)
  • Blue
  • Green
  • And yellow

Perhaps not the most ambitious list of colors, but definitely something agreeable for most consumers. Though I’m usually a black kind of guy, the yellow here seems quite pleasing to the eyes. And unless my monitor has completely given up, I think the green just looks like another shade of white. Judge for yourself.

The yellow looks a lot like gold, doesn’t it? | Image credit — Android Headlines

This isn’t the only color-related leak for an upcoming smartphone these past few days. A very reliable source — one who accurately leaked iPhone 15’s titanium — gave us a glimpse of the new iPhone 16 color. This leak also corroborated Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman’s claim of gold being a new color option for iPhone 16.

The S24 FE is going to be pretty much like previous FE phones specs wise. Good cameras, an excellent display and Galaxy AI all housed within a less expensive (compared to the flagships) but still pretty decent chassis. All in all a very good phone if you’re in the market for a mid-ranger.

And if you’re more of an Apple person, there’s very good news. According to the aforementioned Apple insider a new iPhone SE is in the works and slated for a launch early next year. This budget iPhone will be based on the iPhone 14, which means the SE is finally going to look like a modern smartphone.

It’s also expected to support Apple Intelligence, the thing that Apple has been marketing for the iPhone 16. With both the S24 FE and the iPhone SE, people looking for a modern smartphone on a budget are in luck next year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

