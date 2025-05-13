Amazon's killer Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order deal pairs a $120 discount with a $50 gift card

Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
If you're thinking of getting the razor-thin Galaxy S25 Edge, you should probably hurry and place your Amazon pre-order today.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hands on
Do you feel like the razor-thin Galaxy S25 Edge could be the best Android phone for you right now if it was just a little bit cheaper than $1,100 in an entry-level 256GB storage variant or $1,220 with twice as much local digital hoarding room? Then why not take advantage of Amazon's phenomenal pre-order offer allowing you to save a grand total of 170 bucks?

That's only good for the costlier of the two aforementioned models, and technically, you won't spend $170 less than "usual" for a 512GB S25 Edge. Instead, you're looking at slashing a slightly humbler $120 off the handset's $1,220 list price and get a $50 Amazon gift card as an extra deal sweetener.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

$170 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Three Color Options, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

In other words, the Galaxy S25 Edge is available with 512 gigs of internal storage space at the "regular" price of a 256GB variant at the time of this writing, and on top of that, Amazon will also throw in a $50-worth freebie that you can use for your next purchase at the e-commerce giant practically without restrictions. 

Can you argue with such a compelling launch promotion? Can you hope for an even better discount to be offered by a major US retailer sans an obligatory trade-in or any other strings attached in the foreseeable future? Probably not, especially if it's true that Samsung has only ordered the production of a little over a million units of this ultra-slim bad boy by the end of next month.

Technically, the Galaxy S25 Edge is scheduled to be released stateside on May 13, which might give you the impression that you have plenty of time to secure an early copy and score a big discount in the process. But it's probably wise to hurry and not delay your pre-order for long, at least if you're a fan of that 5.8mm wasp waist, S25 Ultra-inspired 200MP primary rear-facing camera, and... S25 Ultra-inspired titanium build.

In a few key ways, this is a device like no other you can find in the US, at least until Apple's iPhone 17 Air comes out in the fall.
